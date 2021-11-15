Roblox Anime World codes (November 2021)

Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator is full of anime goodness for fans of the genre. Its gameplay mechanics nod to popular shows, like collecting fruit, which is an inspiration from the manga (and anime) One Piece. Players can also recruit characters, upgrade their avatars, and unlock new worlds.

It costs time, money, and resources. Players can get help towards their next fresh anime recruit with the use of Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes.

Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator: All valid codes

As of November 2021, these codes are all valid and working for Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator. They are as follows:

60kfruits : Redeem this code for x2 Fruits (lasts for 15 minutes)

: Redeem this code for x2 Fruits (lasts for 15 minutes) 60klegends : Redeem this code for x5 legendaries (lasts for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code for x5 legendaries (lasts for 15 minutes 30kmythical : Redeem this code for x5 Mythicals (lasts for 15 min

: Redeem this code for x5 Mythicals (lasts for 15 min 30kcoins : Redeem this code for x10 Coins (lasts for 15 min

: Redeem this code for x10 Coins (lasts for 15 min 15klikes : Redeem this code for x5 legendary from orb chance (lasts for 15 mins

: Redeem this code for x5 legendary from orb chance (lasts for 15 mins 1klikes: Redeem this code for 2x Coin boost

It's best to use these Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes as soon as you're aware of them.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes

Use the code redemption system to win free gifts (Image via Roblox)

Without knowing how to redeem Anime Worlds Simulator codes in Roblox, they're completely useless. It's a simple process, one that may feel familiar. Here's how it works:

Step 1: On the left-hand side of the screen, select the Twitter icon labelled “Codes.”

Step 2: In the empty text box, type in a valid code. To be clear: Codes are case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select Enter to redeem the code.

Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator: All expired codes

Thankfully, no Anime Worlds Simulator codes have made it to the expired list. That means now is the best time to redeem the Roblox game’s valid codes before they do, eventually, make it to this section.

Not only will you miss out on free Coins, but you will also miss out on boosts. They tend to only sell for Robux, so a boost is exponentially more valuable when it has been given out for free.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar