Roblox Battle Gods Simulator codes (December 2021)

To become the strongest god in Roblox Battle Gods Simulator, it takes a lot of hard work. Players have to swing their swords around for an unbelievable long time, and put in the work to become the best.

However, players can save some trouble by using Roblox codes. They'll shave minutes off the time spent clicking by redeeming free coins, Gems, and even pets. Codes don’t stick around forever though, so here’s every Roblox Battle Gods Simulator codes made available for December 2021.

All working codes for Roblox Battle Gods Simulator in December 2021

As of December 2021, the only codes still valid for Roblox Battle Gods Simulator are listed below. They have been tested and are in working order. The codes are as follows:

Edge : Redeem this code to receive 25,000 free Gems.

: Redeem this code to receive 25,000 free Gems. NewGame: Redeem this code to receive 100,000 free Gems.

Considering the two currencies available in Battle Gods Simulator, having a wallet full of Gems can come in handy. Gems can be traded for boosts, which increases the number of coins that players can earn by swinging their swords.

How to redeem Roblox Battle Gods Simulator codes

Despite having a small list this time around, the Roblox Battle Gods Simulator codes should still be redeemed immediately. Once players have logged into Roblox and launched Battle Gods Simulator, they should follow these steps to redeem the available codes:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, where all the menu options are, pick 'Codes'. It’s labeled with the Twitter logo.

Step 2: Within the code redemption page, type in a valid code into the empty text box.

Step 3: Select the 'Submit' button to redeem the code for its listed reward. There isn’t a confirmation sound or message, but players will automatically receive the rewards in thier inventories.

What is Roblox Battle Gods Simulator?

Battle Gods Simulator is a Roblox game that mixes RPG and clicker elements. The ultimate goal is to be the strongest god around. To make that happen, players are tasked with collecting energy (from swinging their sword). Energy is then sold for coins, which can be used to buy better upgrades.

Players are welcome to run around the hub solo or join friends. In fact, there are bosses that appear on the server for friends and other players to join together and fight.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan