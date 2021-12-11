Roblox Warrior Simulator codes (December 2021)

Roblox Warrior Simulator puts players on the path to becoming the most powerful warrior. However, every player starts at the very bottom.

Whether you’re a new player or a regular, in-game codes can be a fantastic way to get ahead or earn free items. Free coins in Warrior Simulator, for example, can be saved towards the next upgrade. So, here’s every Roblox Warrior Simulator code available right now.

Roblox Warrior Simulator: Every valid code in the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, these are the only valid codes for Warrior Simulator that are still in working order. It’s a relatively small list but the rewards offer a lot. The codes are as follows:

joineddiscord : Redeem this code to receive 800k free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 800k free Coins ActiveWizard20K : Redeem this code to receive 150k free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 150k free Coins 63MILLION : Redeem this code to receive 50k free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 50k free Coins 73M1LL1ON : Redeem this code to receive 100k free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 100k free Coins SnugLife : Redeem this code to receive an Elsa pet

: Redeem this code to receive an Elsa pet winterwarrior: Redeem this code to receive 50k free Coins

While the huge sum of Coins is great to have, especially at the start, the most valuable reward is the Elsa pet. Warrior Simulator uses pets slightly differently than other Roblox games. Pets increase the amount of coins players gain from selling backpacks.

How codes are redeemed in Roblox Warrior Simulator

What the in-game code menu looks like (Image via Sportskeeda)

With so many codes to take advantage of, it’s important to use them immediately. After you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Warrior Simulator, follow the steps below to redeem codes:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, you’ll see the Twitter logo. That’s the Codes button. Select it.

Step 2: In the code redemption window, type in a valid Warrior Simulator code. They are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select Redeem to receive the free rewards listed.

What is Roblox Warrior Simulator?

Warrior Simulator pits players against all manner of monsters in an effort to simulate the life of a warrior. Cut down enemies for coins and buy upgrades to fight tougher creatures like powerful bosses. It’s an addicting loop that players can do solo, though it’s much more fun with friends.

