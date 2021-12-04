Roblox God Simulator 2 codes (December 2021)

Creating an all-powerful pantheon is tough work in Roblox God Simulator 2. Gods and goddesses can be fickle, so it’s always worth using methods to improve your chances of winning them over.

One way players can gain an edge in Roblox God Simulator 2 is through codes. These can come in the form of free items, pets, rare resources, or simple cosmetic gear. Reap the free rewards with these Roblox God Simulator 2 codes.

Roblox God Simulator 2: All working codes in December 2021

As of December 2021, these are the only valid and working codes in God Simulator 2. It isn’t a long list, but you should still use them. The codes are as follows:

camo : Redeem this code to receive a Camo Pegasus pet

: Redeem this code to receive a Camo Pegasus pet Dragon: Redeem this code to receive the Tiamat the Great dragon pet

This time around redeemable codes in God Simulator 2 are just pets. Don’t pass on this chance as pets can be powerful allies in your quest by bringing damage in combat, extra coins, and energy.

How to redeem Roblox God Simulator 2 codes

Use the in-game menu to redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

To capitalize on free Roblox God Simulator 2 codes, they have to be redeemed. Log into Roblox, launch God Simulator 2 and follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Select the book icon on the left-hand side.

Step 2: On the right-hand side, choose Codes from the menu.

Step 3: Type in a valid and working code. Pick Enter to redeem the code.

Expired Roblox God Simulator 2 codes

Pets you'll miss out on when codes expire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite having a very small list of valid and working codes in God Simulator 2, none of the codes have been deemed expired. Unfortunately, that won’t last forever. Roblox codes, at some point, expire, preventing players from collecting free rewards.

What is Roblox God Simulator 2?

God Simulator 2 lets players live out the fantasy of being a god. They start at the bottom and work their way up in godhood. This is done by recruiting gods and goddesses to their pantheon.

In addition to gods and goddesses, players can also recruit pets. There are abilities to learn, quests to complete, levels to earn, and bosses to fight.

