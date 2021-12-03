Roblox YouTube Simulator codes (December 2021)

Roblox YouTube Simulator has several moving parts to its gameplay loops, all of which challenge players to gain subscribers and popularity.

But it isn’t just about a player's subscriber base alone. In fact, there’s an entire system for furnishing a home studio. Like most Roblox games, YouTube Simulator has codes. These can be redeemed for in-game currency, rare items for studios, and Robux-only gear.

Here’s every Roblox YouTube Simulator code available now.

Roblox YouTube Simulator: All working codes for the month of December 2021

Redeem one of the codes below for a free plaque (Image via Roblox)

As of December 2021, the codes listed below are valid and in working order for YouTube Simulator. Readers should redeem them immediately to reap the rewards. The codes are as follows:

Super Cool - Redeem this code to receive a secret plaque

- Redeem this code to receive a secret plaque sprint : Redeem this code to receive a Speed Boost

: Redeem this code to receive a Speed Boost BLOO : Redeem this code to receive a free Blue Soda drink

: Redeem this code to receive a free Blue Soda drink MINI SNOW : Redeem this code to receive a Mini Snow Plaque

: Redeem this code to receive a Mini Snow Plaque minigun : Redeem this code to receive a Minigun

: Redeem this code to receive a Minigun ROOBYBUTTON : Redeem this code to receive a free Ruby Button

: Redeem this code to receive a free Ruby Button OBESE : Redeem this code to change your character’s appearance

: Redeem this code to change your character’s appearance FREEGREEN : Redeem this code to receive a free Super Energy drink

: Redeem this code to receive a free Super Energy drink FREERED : Redeem this code to receive a free Speedy Energy drink

: Redeem this code to receive a free Speedy Energy drink Milk : Redeem this code to receive a free Milk drink

: Redeem this code to receive a free Milk drink Spongeb0b: Redeem this code to receive ‘Free Stuff’

How to redeem Roblox YouTube Simulator codes

Use the Twitter icon to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Roblox YouTube Simulator has a much larger list of codes this time around. Here’s how players can redeem them:

Step 1: On the left-hand side of the screen, select the Twitter icon. This will open the code redemption menu.

Step 2: Type in a valid YouTube Simulator code. Players should keep in mind that they are case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the Submit button to redeem the code.

What is Roblox YouTube Simulator?

Roblox's YouTube Simulator does exactly what its name suggests and simulates the prospect of becoming a YouTube star. Of course, it pales in comparison to the real deal, but it still manages to have a fun and addicting loop.

Players are given a camera, a computer, and their very own studio. These can then be used to shoot videos. When they’re done, the videos are edited and uploaded onto a video streaming platform. Players then gain views, subscribers, and money.

