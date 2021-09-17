Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon allows users to roleplay their way through the life of a spider.

This game is unlike any other tycoon game on the platform. Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon is where players can play as a spider, build webs, and gather other spiders to help.

Upgrades and spider pets are available but at a cost. Webs and Coins are the currency in Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon. These can be spent on upgrades and pets. This is where codes can help.

Codes for Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon (September 2021)

A look at the world of Be a Spider Tycoon (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

In Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon, players need to collect Webs to build the ultimate cobweb in the game. Along with that, Coins can be gathered to buy spider pets and continue the upgrades of your cobweb.

While there are only two active codes as of September 2021, the game is growing rather quickly. There will be more codes for achieving a goal soon.

30klikes: Redeem this code for 500 Webs

Redeem this code for 500 Webs release: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

Expired Codes

Don't expect any of these Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon codes to be activated again. While this happens at times in other Roblox games, these codes are specifically for likes and moments.

15klikes: Redeem this code for 500 Webs

Redeem this code for 500 Webs Disco: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 5klikes: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins Lava: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

How to redeem codes

The code redemption window for Be a Spider Tycoon (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon. Once you are in the game, look for the Star icon on the right side of your screen. Click on that to open up the code redemption window.

There will be a textbox to enter the Roblox Be a Spider Tycoon code. Copy and paste the code, and click the big green Enter. Your reward will be processed.

