Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes (December 2021)

Roblox Bitcoin Miner has players simulating the experience of mining for cryptocurrency. However, every new player starts at the bottom with a meager setup.

That’s where Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes come in handy. These can be used by new and experienced players for free rewards like levels and cosmetic items. Mining for bitcoins still takes effort, but players can regularly use Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes to speed up the process.

Roblox Bitcoin Miner: All active codes for December 2021

As of December 2021, the list of Bitcoin Miner codes that are still active and working is small compared to what’s been available in the past. They are as follows:

50mil : Redeem this code to receive a 50mil Visits Card (Must be level 500)

: Redeem this code to receive a 50mil Visits Card (Must be level 500) SandFloor : Redeem this code to receive a sand plot (cosmetic)

: Redeem this code to receive a sand plot (cosmetic) FreeLvl: Redeem this code to receive a single level up

The “50mil” code is a special one. In order to take advantage of it, players have to be level 500. In fact, if players wait until level 499 to use the 'FreeLvl' code for a free level, they can skip the grind from level 499 to 500, and then use the '50mil' code.

How to redeem Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes

The in-game smartphone has the Codes app (Image via Roblox)

Even though Bitcoin Miner has a very small list of codes this time around, players should make use of them quickly. Codes don’t stick around forever and players could potentially miss out on rare items. Here’s how to redeem Bitcoin Miner codes:

Step 1: Open your in-game smartphone. The icon is located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Selecy the 'Codes' app.

Step 3: Type in a valid Bitcoin Miner code, and then tap 'Redeem' to receive your free items.

What is Roblox Bitcoin Miner?

Roblox Bitcoin Miner is a simple game where players mine for bitcoins, which is a popular cryptocurrency in the real world. Of course, this is a Roblox game, and players are only simulating the experience.

Players can set up graphics equipment to start accumulating bitcoin. Any coins that are collected can then be invested into more equipment (and better models) to reach new heights in bitcoin mining.

Edited by Siddharth Satish