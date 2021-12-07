Roblox Brick Simulator codes (December 2021)

Roblox Brick Simulator requires a fair bit of grinding to get anywhere, with gold to collect and various levels to explore. But rather than invest more time than necessary, players can use Roblox Brick Simulator codes to get a head start.

Codes in Brick Simulator can be a fantastic time-saver. They can gift diamonds, gold, and even free (also exclusive) pets without lifting a finger. Players can save themselves the initial drudgery by using these Roblox Brick Simulator codes.

Roblox Brick Simulator: All working codes for December 2021

As of December 2021, the codes listed below are still valid and working within the Brick Simulator. The codes are as follows:

update7 : Redeem this code to receive a free Cloud Pet

: Redeem this code to receive a free Cloud Pet free_boo_kitty : Redeem this code to receive a free Black Cat Pet

: Redeem this code to receive a free Black Cat Pet 10k4life : Redeem this code to receive 250 diamonds

: Redeem this code to receive 250 diamonds secretcode : Redeem this code to receive 5000 gold

: Redeem this code to receive 5000 gold update4 : Redeem this code to receive 250 diamonds

: Redeem this code to receive 250 diamonds diamond100 : Redeem this code to receive 100 diamonds

: Redeem this code to receive 100 diamonds test_code_gold : Redeem this code to receive 1,000 gold

: Redeem this code to receive 1,000 gold test_code_diamonds: Redeem this code to receive 50 diamonds

Note the hefty sum of diamonds and gold that one can receive. Both elements are currencies in Brick Simulator, but diamonds are much more valuable. These can be traded for very rare pets, which further increase the yield and damage when destroying blocks.

How to redeem Roblox Brick Simulator codes

Use the Settings menu to redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that players have a fair number of codes to use in Brick Simulator, here’s how to redeem them:

Step 1 : On the left-hand side of the screen, select Settings.

: On the left-hand side of the screen, select Settings. Step 2 : Along the top of the Settings menu, choose Codes.

: Along the top of the Settings menu, choose Codes. Step 3: Type in a valid Brick Simulator code and select Confirm.

What is Roblox Brick Simulator?

Roblox Brick Simulator is all about breaking blocks. Players earn gold by destroying nearby blocks, which can be traded for more storage and better hammers. Having better hammers and storage means breaking blocks faster and returning to the shop with a bigger yield.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are also bosses to fight and different lands to explore. Pets can be brought along as well as they provide bonuses for gold.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul