Roblox Ramen Simulator codes (December 2021)

Dive into a bowl of ramen in Roblox Ramen Simulator, build up Heat, then sell it off to the nearby shop.

But building up one's heat tolerance takes time and effort in Ramen Simulator. Fortunately, here’s a faster way through which new and returning players can reach great heights: Roblox codes. Here’s every working Roblox Ramen Simulator code for December.

Roblox Ramen Simulator: All valid codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, listed below are all valid and working codes for Roblox Ramen Simulator, which are as follows:

YEAR : Redeem to receive 1M free Coins

: Redeem to receive 1M free Coins OX : Redeem to receive 500,000 free Coins

: Redeem to receive 500,000 free Coins XP : Redeem to receive 300,000 free Coins

: Redeem to receive 300,000 free Coins 15kWarlordParty : Redeem to receive a booster

: Redeem to receive a booster IGPARTY : Redeem to receive a Heat and Jade booster

: Redeem to receive a Heat and Jade booster 5KLikesParty : Redeem to receive a Heat booster

: Redeem to receive a Heat booster Pets : Redeem to receive +15 free Jade

: Redeem to receive +15 free Jade HugeHeat : Redeem to receive a Heat booster

: Redeem to receive a Heat booster Launch : Redeem to receive +15 free Jade

: Redeem to receive +15 free Jade Release : Redeem to receive +100 free Coins

: Redeem to receive +100 free Coins 50Stones : Redeem to receive +50 free Coins

: Redeem to receive +50 free Coins 100RockGolems : Redeem to receive +100 free Coins

: Redeem to receive +100 free Coins TwitterJade: Redeem to receive +10 free Jade

Aside from the Heat and Jade boosters, the most valuable resource players will want to take advantage of are Coins. These can be traded for upgrades to Ramen and Heat generation, allowing one to make more Coins at a faster rate.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ramen Simulator

Use the Twitter icon to redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Roblox Ramen Simulator has over a dozen codes for the month of December. Redeeming them now is essential for capitalizing on their rewards. Follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1 : Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side.

: Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side. Step 2 : Type in a valid and working code in the empty text box.

: Type in a valid and working code in the empty text box. Step 3: Choose Redeem.

What is Roblox Ramen Simulator?

Like its name suggests, Roblox Ramen Simulator is all about delicious ramen and how much players can eat. It's a simple, yet addicting clicking game. And the gameplay loop is easy to understand: eat Ramen, sell the Heat, rinse and repeat.

It’s Cookie Clicker meets Ramen noodles. Players can upgrade their Ramen to collect more Heat, and even upgrade the amount of Heat they can handle. Filling the Heat meter only increases the amount of Coins players receive when they eventually sell their Heat.

