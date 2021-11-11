Roblox Brick Simulator codes (November 2021)

Roblox Brick Simulator may look familiar to many players due to its main source of inspiration: Minecraft. As players explore the world around them, they will quickly discover the need for resources such as gold and diamonds. Gold, above all else, is the player’s primary source of income.

Accumulating wealth, however, is time-consuming within Roblox Brick Simulator. By using Brick Simulator Roblox codes, players get the opportunity to start off with a healthy sum of resources in the form of money, diamonds, and even pets.

Roblox Brick Simulator: All valid codes

These are all known Roblox Brick Simulator codes that are currently valid. This means using any one of these codes will still provide its listed value. They are as follows:

update7 : Redeem for a free Cloud Pet

: Redeem for a free Cloud Pet test_code_diamonds : Redeem for 50 diamonds

: Redeem for 50 diamonds test_code_gold : Redeem for 1,000 gold

: Redeem for a free Cloud pet update4 : Redeem for 250 diamonds

: Redeem for 250 diamonds 10k4life : Redeem for 300 diamonds

: Redeem for 300 diamonds diamond100 : Redeem for 100 diamonds

: Redeem for 100 diamonds free_boo_kitty : Redeem for a free Black Cat pet

: Redeem for a free Black Cat pet secretcode: Redeem for 5,000 gold

How to Redeem Brick Simulator codes

Redeeming codes is done via settings (Image via Roblox)

In order to redeem Brick Simulator codes, one needs to know how to use them. Once Roblox is launched and you’re logged into Brick Simulator, follow these steps:

Step 1: Select Settings on the left-hand side.

Step 2: In the top-right corner of the Settings menu, pick Codes (the Twitter icon).

Step 3: Type in a valid code in the text box. Alternatively, you can copy and paste from the list of valid codes.

Note: Codes are case sensitive; if it’s capitalized, then do the same.

Roblox Brick Simulator: All expired codes

Codes players missed out on (Image via Roblox)

These are all known Roblox Brick Simulator codes that are currently invalid. This means that using any one of these codes will not provide its listed value. They are as follows:

update6 : Redeem for 1,000 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 1,000 free Diamonds update5 : Redeem for a free Bee Pet

: Redeem for a free Bee Pet update_v1: Redeem for 5,000 Gold

Keep in mind that Roblox codes come and go with updates and patches. It’s important to use them as soon as possible and capitalize on their free gifts.

