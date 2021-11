Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (November 2021)

Anime Fighting Simulator is an incredibly popular Roblox game. After all, its inclusion of so many different anime universes means it can attract all kinds of fans. And with its popularity comes a flood of Roblox codes.

Codes come and go in Anime Fighting Simulator, so it’s important to use these as soon as possible before they expire. Here are all the valid codes that players can use right now.

List of useful Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Use these codes before they're invalid. (Image via Roblox)

Use these codes now before they expire. They are as follows:

Emperadorstar – 5,000 Chikara Shards

– 5,000 Chikara Shards Frangonewcode – 1,000 Chikara Shards

– 1,000 Chikara Shards dwaxinstream – 2,000 Chikara Shards

– 2,000 Chikara Shards Thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - Redeem for 50,000 Chikara Shards

- Redeem for 50,000 Chikara Shards Gggames50k - Redeem for 2,000 Chikara Shards

- Redeem for 2,000 Chikara Shards Kelvin600k - Redeem for 3,000 Chikara Shards

- Redeem for 3,000 Chikara Shards Secretrazorfishcode - Redeem for 2,000 Chikara Shards

- Redeem for 2,000 Chikara Shards elemperador100k! – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards bigboi100k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards anotherbugfix – Redeem for chikara shard

– Redeem for chikara shard thanksbugfixes – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards sub2kelvin – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards tigre250k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards VexoStream – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards 5000chikara – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards subtodefildplays – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards NNG – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards defildstream –Redeem for Chikara Shards

–Redeem for Chikara Shards emperadorsubs – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards DefildYen – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen GGgames40k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards L3NI – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards frango2Yen – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen Lastyearcode750k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards subtofrangoforchikara – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards defild700k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards Tigre200k – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards defild – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards n1colas2sub – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards tigretv2sub – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards tigretvsub – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards subfrango – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards subn1colas – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards Subemperadormaxi – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr – Redeem for Chikara Shards

– Redeem for Chikara Shards tigrehaveYen – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen sub2tplanetmilo – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen subtomrrhino – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen sub2razorfishgaming – Redeem for Yen

– Redeem for Yen subtokelvingts – Redeem for Yen

How to use Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Use the Twitter menu for codes. (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have plenty of codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, the next step is to use them. Here’s how it works:

Step 1 : Look in the bottom-left corner of Anime Fighting Simulator. There are various icons.

Step 2 : Pick the Twitter icon. Use the arrows to cycle through other menus.

Step 3: Type in a code and select Enter.

