Roblox codes for Nerf Strike (August 2021)

Nerf Strike is a Nerf-themed Roblox game published by popular developer Metaverse Team.

The game is a first-person shooter with three modes. Roblox players can compete in Domination, Team-Based, and Free-for-all. The weapons are a variety of Nerf guns found within Nerf Strike.

Just as with so many other Roblox games, Nerf Strike allows you to input codes. These codes provide a ton of different rewards to help you make the most of your Nerf Strike experience.

Codes for Nerf Strike in Roblox (August 2021)

NERFTIME: Redeem this code for Ultra Amp Blaster

Redeem this code for Ultra Amp Blaster blast50k: Redeem this code for 1K Gems

Redeem this code for 1K Gems blast30k: Redeem this code for 1K Gems

Redeem this code for 1K Gems blast20k: Redeem this code for 1K Gems

Redeem this code for 1K Gems 15k1m: Redeem this code for a rare case

Redeem this code for a rare case Raconidas: Redeem this code for Red Concentric skins

Redeem this code for Red Concentric skins blast10k: Redeem this code for Elite 2.0 Codes

Redeem this code for Elite 2.0 Codes 5000likes: Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins release: Redeem this code for 2 Red Lightning skins

These are all of the active Roblox Nerf Strike codes as of August 2021. Currently, there are no expired codes for Nerf Strike. Each one of the above are valid and working at the time of writing.

The codes for Roblox Nerf Strike provide plenty of rewards for newer or veteran players of the game. You can obtain an Ultra Amp Blaster to start or add to an impressive armory of weapons.

Cosmetics given by these codes can be applied to blasters and equipment in order to change their appearance. A rare case given by one code may even provide a skin itself.

Then of course, there are the very popular Gem codes for Roblox Nerf Strike. Gems allow you and other players to purchase cosmetics, new blasters, and even upgrades.

To redeem these codes and obtain the rewards, it is as simple as logging into Roblox Nerf Strike. From there, click on the Twitter Icon to the bottom left side of the screen. It should read "Promo Codes" over the bird logo.

This will bring up a new window with a text box. Copy and paste the codes as they are case sensitive and won't work if they aren't inputted exactly as they read. Hit enter and you will get your reward.

