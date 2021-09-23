Roblox Creatures Tycoon codes (September 2021)

Roblox Creatures Tycoon is a game where players collect different kinds of animals, fusing them to create new ones, and keep them as pets.

The objective of Roblox Creatures Tycoon is to grow one's stable and collect as many unique creatures as possible. There are wild animals to discover all throughout the map and the game is updated quite regularly.

For those who want to give Roblox Creatures Tycoon a try for the first time or are maybe returning players, there are promotional codes available to get them right into the action.

Codes for Roblox Creatures Tycoon (September 2021)

A player visiting a farm in Creatures Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active codes

The active codes for Roblox Creatures Tycoon provide some great rewards for players. Pets are a wonderful way to start one's collection of creatures and they come with unique skills.

Gems will also help players build their Creatures Tycoon to be the very best. Gems are a currency in the game that can be used to purchase a variety of things, including upgrades.

Here are the active codes for September 2021:

BIG OOF: Redeem this code for a free reward.

Redeem this code for a free reward. 100KFAVS: Redeem this code for a Tanuki pet.

Redeem this code for a Tanuki pet. 500KVISITS: Redeem this code for a Ladybug pet.

Redeem this code for a Ladybug pet. RARECANDY: Redeem this code for a Shiny Candy.

Redeem this code for a Shiny Candy. TROPICANA: Redeem this code for an exclusive item.

Redeem this code for an exclusive item. DEVRELES: Redeem this code for 60 Gems.

Redeem this code for 60 Gems. 45KMEMBERS: Redeem this code for 100 Gems.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox Creatures Tycoon. All codes created for the game as of September 2021 are active and can be redeemed for their respective in-game rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Creatures Tycoon

The code redemption window for Creatures Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Also Read

To redeem codes in Roblox Creatures Tycoon, you will need to launch the game through the Roblox platform. Once you are in, look for the yellow lock icon on the side of your screen.

Click on that to open up the code redemption window. Copy and paste the Roblox Creatures Tycoon code that you would like to redeem. Hit the Redeem button and you will receive the reward associated with the code you submitted.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Sabine Algur