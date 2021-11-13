Roblox Farming and Friends codes (November 2021)

Roblox Farming and Friends, as the name suggests, is all about farming and friends. Players plant their very own crops, nurture them, and watch them grow until they are ready to be harvested. They can even use tractors and plows. More importantly, harvesting crops earns them Coins.

Unfortunately, planting, nurturing, and harvesting crops takes time. By using Roblox Farming and Friends codes, players can earn free Coins to get a headstart on their farm.

Roblox Farming and Friends: All valid codes

Free coins means access to vehicles faster (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the only known valid Roblox Farming and Friends codes. They are still working, so use them immediately or risk losing out on free in-game items. They are as follows:

Seniac: Redeem this code in-game for in-game for 437 Coins

Coins are the main source of currency in Roblox Farming and Friends. Since these codes tend to offer Coins for free, it’s a quick way to collect and save towards the next purchase.

How to Redeem Roblox Farming and Friends codes

Copy and paste codes into the Social menu (Image via Roblox)

Not all Roblox games redeem codes in the same way—Roblox promo codes, for example, are entirely different. While Roblox Farming and Friends does not stray too far from the norm, it is still a straightforward process. Here's how players can redeem Roblox Farming and Friends codes:

Step 1 : At the top of the screen, in between the gear and shopping cart icon, there’s a ribbon icon.

: At the top of the screen, in between the gear and shopping cart icon, there’s a ribbon icon.

Step 2 : Now type in a valid code. Copy and pasting is easier.

: Now type in a valid code. Copy and pasting is easier.

Step 3: Select “Use Code” to redeem and be rewarded.

Roblox Farming and Friends: All expired codes

Roblox codes don’t stick around forever, which means the ones listed below have expired. They are as follows:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NOSPAM : Redeem this code in-game for in-game for 1,000 Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for in-game for 1,000 Coins EB1 : Redeem this code in-game for 129 Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for 129 Coins BunnyFilms : Redeem this code in-game for 300+ Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for 300+ Coins 1kTWITTER : Redeem this code in-game for 300+ Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for 300+ Coins WONUF : Redeem this code in-game for 400+ Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for 400+ Coins PlanetMilo : Redeem this code in-game for 308 Coins

: Redeem this code in-game for 308 Coins fiveHundred: Redeem this code in-game for 500 Coins

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul