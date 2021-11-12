Roblox Katana Simulator codes (November 2021)

Roblox Katana Simulator has easy-to-learn gameplay: swing your sword, earn some coins, buy a new sword, and rinse and repeat. Coins become progressively easier and are earned at a faster rate with better swords. However, getting there also takes time and each sword costs exponentially more than the last.

You can carve away some of that progression with Robux or, alternatively, use a few of these Roblox Katana Simulator codes.

Roblox Katana Simulator: All Valid Codes

Use "noggin" code to make your head bigger (Image via Roblox)

To get a head start on progression in Katana Simulator, use the following codes immediately or risk losing out on gifts. The codes are as follows:

75kThanks : Redeem for 75,000 Coins

: Redeem for 75,000 Coins 50Mil : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins fivethousand : Redeem for 5,000 Coins

: Redeem for 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins 50kdouble : Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

: Redeem for 2x Coin Boost fire : Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

: Redeem for 2x Coin Boost gong : Redeem for 500 Coins

: Redeem for 500 Coins bruh : Redeem for a skin

: Redeem for a skin space : Redeem for a skin

: Redeem for a skin noggin: Redeem to make your head larger

How to Redeem Roblox Katana Simulator Codes

Codes are case sensitive (Image via Roblox)

To make Roblox Katana Simulator codes work, players have to use them with Katana Simulator’s in-game code system. It's a straightforward system that works like this:

Step 1: At the top of the screen players will see the Twitter icon labeled “Codes”, they'll need to select it.

Step 2: In the Codes menu, copy and paste a valid code (from the list above) and place it in the empty text box.

Step 3: Select Redeem and be rewarded.

Roblox Katana Simulator: All Expired Codes

Roblox codes have a limited shelf-life. They can be valid and working one day, but quickly expire the next. These codes, unfortunately, have expired:

SorryForLag : Redeem for 25,000 Coins

: Redeem for 25,000 Coins 56kThumbsUp : Redeem for 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost

: Redeem for 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost thanksfor65k : Redeem for 65,000 Coins

: Redeem for 65,000 Coins MoreCoinsPlease : Redeem for 10,000 Coins

: Redeem for 10,000 Coins CoinsPlease : Redeem for 5,000 Coins

: Redeem for 5,000 Coins Double: Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

Considering progress is achieved through accumulating Coins, missing out on these Katana Simulator codes means missing out on faster progression. Always use codes immediately.

