Roblox Football Fusion is still playable in 2021

Roblox is filled to the brim with games that mimic real life, like Roblox Football Fusion which took the sport of American football and gave it a coat of Roblox paint.

Unfortunately, 3 December 2021 marked the day the doors were closed on Football Fusion. It was taken down and removed from Roblox’s platform and left fans wondering if they’d ever get a chance to play it again. Despite Football Fusion getting removed, it’s still playable in 2021.

Roblox Football Fusion: Why it was taken down and how it made a comeback

What happened to Football Fusion?

Roblox Football Fusion was more than a simulation of American football. It used the likeness of various trademarked NFL content like logos, color combinations, names, slogans and more. Using copyright content to that extent ultimately led to a DMCA takedown.

Copyright content has a certain level of protection. If someone stole art from another artist and used it without permission, that can be grounds for a DMCA takedown. In the case of Football Fusion, the official NFL sent a DMCA to remove copyrighted content from Football Fusion.

Of course, it is no secret that the NFL and Roblox have also collaborated recently. Just like the joint effort between Nike and Roblox to create an interactive experience using Nike’s brand, called Nikeland, the NFL has created their own game for Roblox called NFL Shop.

How is Roblox Football Fusion still playable?

The developer xstns expressed issues they would face when attempting to reupload the game. Despite the mountain of changes necessary for that to happen, Roblox Football Fusion made a return to the scene. However, it isn’t quite the same as before.

Also Read Article Continues below

To ensure the NFL wouldn’t send another DMCA takedown, xstns made changes to the game. It will no longer use NFL logos, designs, color combinations, teams, and so on. It has been made copyright-free, according to xstns. It also received a new name, Football Fusion 2.

Edited by Siddharth Satish