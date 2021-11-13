Roblox God Simulator 2 codes (November 2021)

If one has ever wanted to create their own pantheon of gods, then Roblox God Simulator 2 is where they can make that fantasy a reality. Players can start off with one and slowly but surely expand on their pantheon of gods as they progress. Fight bosses, collect pets, recruit gods and goddesses.

However, building a roster of gods won't be easy. Thankfully, there are several Roblox God Simulator 2 codes to bring a unique flair to one's pantheon of gods.

Roblox God Simulator 2: Redeem all active codes

Pets rewarded through codes (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, these codes for God Simulator 2 are valid and working. Use these valid God Simulator 2 codes as soon as possible—preferably immediately. They are as follows:

camo : Redeem this code for the Camo Pegasus pet

: Redeem this code for the Camo Pegasus pet Dragon: Redeem this code for the Tiamat pet

How to redeem Roblox God Simulator 2 codes

Redeem codes through the in-game menu (Image via Roblox)

With the new Roblox God Simulator 2 codes in hand, it is time to put them to good use. God Simulator 2 has its own in-game code redemption system, like many other Roblox games. The process for redeeming codes is straightforward. Here is how it works:

Step 1 : Look to the left-hand side. Choose Menu (it has a picture of a book).

: Look to the left-hand side. Choose Menu (it has a picture of a book).

Step 2 : In the menu, pick Codes. It’s at the bottom, on the right-hand side.

: In the menu, pick Codes. It’s at the bottom, on the right-hand side.

Step 3 : Type in a valid code in the text box on the left side. It’s easier to copy and paste as codes are case sensitive.

: Type in a valid code in the text box on the left side. It’s easier to copy and paste as codes are case sensitive.

Step 4: Select Enter.

Roblox God Simulator 2: All expired codes

Codes aren't redeemable if they've expired (Image via Roblox)

The good news is that Roblox God Simulator 2 does not have any expired codes at the moment. The bad news, however, is that any and all valid Roblox God Simulator 2 codes will eventually make it to this section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If players wait too long, a small patch to Roblox God Simulator 2 could potentially expire one or more codes. Attempting to use an expired code will not provide its free reward.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul