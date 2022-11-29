Roblox Golf Swing Simulator codes for November 2022:  Free cash, boosts, and more

Golf Swing Simulator is a Roblox title released by Trinket Studios in May 2022. The game has amassed over a million visitors, with nearly 7,500 having marked it as their favorite.

In Roblox Golf Swing Simulator, players need to swing their club to get the golf ball into the hole or reach as close as possible. Cash will be rewarded based on shot length and the ball's proximity to the hole.

Players can learn more about golf through this simulator and realize the importance of clubs. Tokens in Golf Swing Simulator are used to buy valuable items and boosts like cash multipliers, EXP multipliers, etc. They can also be used to add an extra five ball slots to the player's golf tees to carry more balls.

Hitting the golf ball from the farthest point will help one climb to the top of the leaderboard. Users can also unlock new courses with the resources they collect and also level up their character consistently to increase the shot accuracy. Those new to the game can get a head start by redeeming codes to receive free cash, boosts, and more.

Get free cash, boosts, and more using these Roblox Golf Swing Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator

Here's a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players free cash, boosts, and more. You are advised to redeem them quickly, as they can expire without any notice:

1000LIKES - Redeem this code to receive 3,000 Gems and three minutes of Strength Boost.

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code to receive two Tokens and 5,000 Cash.

50KVISITS - Redeem this code to receive 10,000 Cash.

RELEASE - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Cash.

1500LIKES - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Gems.

Inactive codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator

The following codes are no longer working in the game. Since the developers never specified their corresponding rewards, it's possible that these codes will be disabled. However, players can try using them:

750LIKES - Redeem this code to receive Rewards.

500LIKES- Redeem this code to receive Rewards.

325LIKES- Redeem this code to receive Rewards.

How to redeem Golf Swing Simulator codes in Roblox

Players can simply copy and paste the required code into the appropriate text box, as this will require less time and effort to eliminate typographical errors.

Start the game.

Launch Golf Swing Simulator and get into a server.

Hit the blue Twitter button at the top-left corner of the screen.

Copy a code from the list and paste it into the text box.

Hit the Enter or the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should also keep in mind that Roblox codes are not permanent. Hence, they should try to use them as soon as possible.

Note: If the code does not work, players should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes.

