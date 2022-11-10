Roblox Island Royale codes (November 2022): Free Bucks

Island Royale is a metaverse-inspired Roblox title released in 2018. It continues to tower over the rest of the games on the platform, thanks to its constant action and Fortnite-style battle-royale experience. In the title, players land on a beautiful island, hiding like deadly assassins, ready to eliminate each other and grab the title of the Ultimate Survivor.

Island Royale is a game of survival and involves third-person shootouts. Players usually hop over buildings, find campers, and use the automatic rifle to eliminate opponents.

However, players who are new to the game can get a head start by redeeming free Bucks, which can be used to obtain certain in-game items. Here’s a list of Active and Inactive codes that can grant gamers these Bucks.

Get free Bucks using these Roblox Island Royale Codes in November 2022

Active Codes in Roblox Island Royale

Below is a list of working codes, as of November 2022, that can grant players free bucks:

BIGMONEYSPOOKS – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks OLDSCHOOLGOODIES – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks S4GOODIESRETURN – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks PARKOURWOOOO – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks LEMONSBABYYYYYY – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks Urmom – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks.

Inactive Codes in Roblox Island Royale

Below is a list of inactive codes, as of November 2022, that do not work in this Roblox title anymore:

SOMUCHSTUFFZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks FISHIEZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks FLOODZWWOO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 bucks TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks LIMITEDTIME – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks BOXFIGHTSAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks EASTERBUNNY – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks

– Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks HLFVHLF – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks

– Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks STPATTIES – Redeem to get free Bucks

– Redeem to get free Bucks BIGXPBRO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks SZN8WOO – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks LETSGETITBROOO – Redeem to get free Bucks

– Redeem to get free Bucks IRV1SOON – Redeem to get free Bucks.

– Redeem to get free Bucks. MASSIVEIPYAY – Redeem to get free Bucks

– Redeem to get free Bucks GIVEMETHEIP – Redeem to get 2,500 Bucks

– Redeem to get 2,500 Bucks OSSQUADS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks DUOZWYAY – Redeem to get free Bucks

– Redeem to get free Bucks NOWIFIRIP – Redeem to get free Bucks

– Redeem to get free Bucks WOOMOREOS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks OSSOLOSBOIII – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks TRIOSRETURNS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks SANTA2020 – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks

– Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW – Redeem to get free bucks

– Redeem to get free bucks RBBATTLESSOON – Redeem to get free bucks

– Redeem to get free bucks YAYSOONYAY – Redeem to get free bucks

– Redeem to get free bucks OGSKELLINGTON – Redeem to get free bucks

– Redeem to get free bucks DUOZWMODEFR – Redeem to get free bucks

– Redeem to get free bucks WOOOONEWMAP – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 bucks EVENTMAP – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 bucks BYEBYETAC – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 bucks HELLOTHERE – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks

– Redeem to get 5,000 bucks ALIENUFO – Get Redeem to get 5,000 bucks.

How to Redeem Island Royale Codes in Roblox

To redeem all the active codes in Roblox Island Royale, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch the Roblox game and get into a lobby or server.

Click Codes button located in the top-left corner of the screen under ISLAND PASS.

Enter any code from the active list in the text box that says "CODES."

Hit the Enter key to redeem the code.

Players will immediately receive their Bucks right after the redemption process is completed. However, Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. This is why gamers need to recheck the one they've used before hitting the Enter button. Moreover, this is all the more reason to copy and paste active codes using the list provided earlier throughout the procedure.

