Roblox Island Royale codes (November 2022): Free Bucks

Island Royale is a metaverse-inspired Roblox title released in 2018. It continues to tower over the rest of the games on the platform, thanks to its constant action and Fortnite-style battle-royale experience. In the title, players land on a beautiful island, hiding like deadly assassins, ready to eliminate each other and grab the title of the Ultimate Survivor.
Island Royale is a game of survival and involves third-person shootouts. Players usually hop over buildings, find campers, and use the automatic rifle to eliminate opponents.
However, players who are new to the game can get a head start by redeeming free Bucks, which can be used to obtain certain in-game items. Here’s a list of Active and Inactive codes that can grant gamers these Bucks.
Get free Bucks using these Roblox Island Royale Codes in November 2022
Active Codes in Roblox Island Royale
Below is a list of working codes, as of November 2022, that can grant players free bucks:
- BIGMONEYSPOOKS – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- OLDSCHOOLGOODIES – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- S4GOODIESRETURN – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- PARKOURWOOOO – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- LEMONSBABYYYYYY – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- Urmom – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks.
Inactive Codes in Roblox Island Royale
Below is a list of inactive codes, as of November 2022, that do not work in this Roblox title anymore:
- SOMUCHSTUFFZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- FISHIEZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- FLOODZWWOO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- SQUASHTHENOOBS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- PCBACKBOIZ – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- PAINTBALLBOI – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- MARRIEDAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- MINIROYALEAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks
- TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- LIMITEDTIME – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- BOXFIGHTSAAA – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- EASTERBUNNY – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks
- HLFVHLF – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks
- STPATTIES – Redeem to get free Bucks
- BIGXPBRO – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- SZN8WOO – Redeem to get 10,000 Bucks
- LETSGETITBROOO – Redeem to get free Bucks
- IRV1SOON – Redeem to get free Bucks.
- MASSIVEIPYAY – Redeem to get free Bucks
- GIVEMETHEIP – Redeem to get 2,500 Bucks
- OSSQUADS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- DUOZWYAY – Redeem to get free Bucks
- NOWIFIRIP – Redeem to get free Bucks
- WOOMOREOS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- OSSOLOSBOIII – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- TRIOSRETURNS – Redeem to get 5,000 Bucks
- SANTA2020 – Redeem to get 7,500 Bucks
- CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW – Redeem to get free bucks
- RBBATTLESSOON – Redeem to get free bucks
- YAYSOONYAY – Redeem to get free bucks
- OGSKELLINGTON – Redeem to get free bucks
- DUOZWMODEFR – Redeem to get free bucks
- WOOOONEWMAP – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks
- EVENTMAP – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks
- BYEBYETAC – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks
- HELLOTHERE – Redeem to get 5,000 bucks
- ALIENUFO – Get Redeem to get 5,000 bucks.
How to Redeem Island Royale Codes in Roblox
To redeem all the active codes in Roblox Island Royale, players must follow these simple steps:
- Launch the Roblox game and get into a lobby or server.
- Click Codes button located in the top-left corner of the screen under ISLAND PASS.
- Enter any code from the active list in the text box that says "CODES."
- Hit the Enter key to redeem the code.
Players will immediately receive their Bucks right after the redemption process is completed. However, Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. This is why gamers need to recheck the one they've used before hitting the Enter button. Moreover, this is all the more reason to copy and paste active codes using the list provided earlier throughout the procedure.