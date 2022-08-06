Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free bucks, calling card, and more (August 2022)

Players can completely alter the appearance of their in-game characters in the first-person shooter game, Roblox Arsenal. This allows users to play like a variety of avatars, some of which are fancier than others. Additionally, players can create and employ their own taunts to engage with friends and foes.
Players can use Roblox Arsenal codes to get free skins, in-game money, announcer voice packs, and other items in the game. These codes will provide players with a competitive advantage that will help them get to the top of the leaderboard.
Players can use free codes in the Roblox Arsenal
Active codes in Roblox Arsenal
Here are the active codes in the game:
- goodnight - Redeem this code in the game to Teleport to Snowy Bridge
- FLAMINGO - Redeem this code in the game to get a Flamingo announcer voice
- KENICOOLAWESOME - Redeem this code in the game to get the Ikuno Pilot skin
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 3BILLY – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect
- ANNA – Redeem this code in the game to get Anna Skin
- BALLISTIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect
- BALLISTICBSIDE – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect
- Bandites – Redeem this code in the game to get Bandites Announcer Voice
- BLOXY – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Money
- BRUTE – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- CastlersUnusual100k – Redeem this code in the game to get an Ace Pilot Skin
- CBROX – Redeem this code in the game to get Phoenix Skin
- CharityACT5k – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- CRACKED – Redeem this code in the game to get a Calling Card
- dhmubruh – Redeem this code in the game to get Grind Set Calling Card
- EPRIKA – Redeem this code in the game to get Eprika Announcer Voice
- F00LISH – Redeem this code in the game to get Jackeryz Skin
- GARCELLO – Redeem this code in the game to get a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote
- GULLIBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- hammertime – Redeem this code in the game to get Ban Hammer Skin
- JOHN – Redeem this code in the game to get John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN – Redeem this code in the game to get Koneko Announcer Voice
- MILO – Redeem this code in the game to get a Delinquent skin
- NEVERBROKEN – Redeem this code in the game to get Beatable Calling Card
- NEWMILO – Redeem this code in the game to get Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) – Redeem this code in the game to get Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
- PET – Redeem this code in the game to get PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- POG – Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 Bucks
- POKE – Redeem this code in the game to get Poke Skin
- ROLVE – Redeem this code in the game to get Fanboy Skin
- SCALLYWAG – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- the 2021 spooky code – Redeem this code in the game to get Herobrine Delinquent
- TheBloxies Redeem for Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect
- trolling… – Redeem this code in the game to get Tomfoolery Delinquent skin
- unusualbias – Redeem this code in the game to get Suspicious Stranger Skin
- wake up – Redeem this code in the game to get Suspicious Stranger Skin
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code and earn rewards in the game:
- To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password that is generated.
- To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin Roblox Arsenal.
- Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other Roblox games.
- Look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen, after the game has launched.
- Copy and paste an active code in the "Enter your code here" space.
- The promised rewards will then be added to the players' accounts.
More codes in Roblox Arsenal
Developers of the game will be encouraged to provide more codes with even higher incentives if players "like" the game on its official page.
Even though there is no set timeline for when fresh codes will be released, the easiest way to stay informed is to follow the game's official Twitter account and sign up for the Arsenal Discord channel. In Discord, players can obtain codes before they are made available to the general public elsewhere.
On the Roblox platform, the game's home page has connections to both accounts.