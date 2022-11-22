Roblox Mecha simulator codes for November 2022: Free mechs

Released on January 22, 2022, Mecha Simulator is an RPG game on Roblox that was created by White Dragon Horse and has gathered over 34 million visitors, which is an impressive figure given that the game is fairly new to the Roblox metaverse.

In the game, players need to collect mechs and fight alien monsters to rise to the top of the leaderboards. Players can use customized robots to wage war across various maps and earn new upgrades the longer they play. They can also suit up with cool mechs and fight giant monsters to collect various rewards. Gold and Diamonds can be used to collect new mechs, skins, and some other interesting items.

Getting shiny new mechs with better weaponry and health points isn't an easy feat, but thankfully there are some Mecha Simulator codes that can lend a helping hand to unlock new mechs. Players can use the codes mentioned below to redeem new mechs to add to their collection and gradually dominate the fun and exciting metaverse.

Get free mechs using these Roblox Mecha Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Mecha Simulator

Here's a list of active codes for Mecha Simulator as of November 2022, that will grant players free mechs. You are advised to redeem these codes before they expire:

Award75 - Redeem this code to receive an Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an Advanced Mech Like6 - Redeem this code to receive an Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an Advanced Mech Like40000 - Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech NERV30000 - Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech Rei10000 - Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech Like100 - Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech

- Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech Robot5000 - Redeem this code to receive an 1x Advanced Mech

Inactive codes in Mecha Simulator

Much to the player's relief, there are currently no inactive codes in Roblox Mecha Simulator as of November 2022. However, players are advised to quickly redeem all the active codes before they expire.

How to redeem Mecha Simulator codes in Roblox

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Roblox Mecha Simulator:

Launch " Roblox Mecha Simulator" on the preferred device.

on the preferred device. Tap the " main menu" on the side of the screen.

on the side of the screen. Click on the " Setup button" in the menu.

in the menu. Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the box labeled "Redemption Code" .

. Click on the "Redemption" button to collect the reward.

Players will immediately receive their rewards after clicking on the redeem button. Double-check the codes since they are usually case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste the active codes to avoid any typos.

More on Roblox Mecha Simulator

There are certain things players should keep in mind in order to progress smoothly throughout the game. "Daily Tasks" are appointed every day which can be completed to level up faster. There are different types of alien monsters in the game and are segregated into different classes namely normal monsters, elite monsters, and Super Boss.

Super Bosses have their own separate levels and their strength and stamina will depend on the same, so taking them down will be a hectic job. Players will need to level up their character, evolve their mechs, and use the necessary upgrades to get the job done.

