Roblox Marvel New Journey Codes for November 2022: Free Coins

Roblox Marvel New Journey is a fan-made PVP fighting game inspired by Marvel Studios and Comics. Players can choose to play with any of their favorite characters from the Marvel multiverse and head out to dangerous worlds for an all-out battle to prove who is the greatest Marvel superhero.

They can choose to become the protagonist or the antagonist and use their powers to defeat their foes. Winning battles will grant rewards like coins or even brand-new characters to play with. It is worth noting that every character has different types of skills, so it's best to try them out and see which one suits the gamer's playing style.

As time flies by, the PVP fighting game gets very intense, which is why certain codes in the game can grant rewards like coins that can be used to unlock new characters and wreak havoc.

Players who are new to the game can get a head start by redeeming the below-mentioned codes to get their hands on their favorite character from the Marvel Universe.

Get free coins using these Roblox Marvel New Journey codes in November 2022

Active codes in Marvel New Journey

Here's a list of all the active codes in Marvel New Journey that will grant free coins. You are advised to redeem them as soon as possible as they may expire without any prior notice:

100KROBLOXMEMBERS - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. ANNIVERSARY - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. WESTVIEW - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. 40KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. 10MVISITS - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. ANDERSBIRTHDAY - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. HAPPY20K - Redeem this code to receive coins.

Inactive codes in Marvel New Journey

Unfortunately, the below-mentioned codes have expired on Marvel New Journey. Players can expect new ones in the next patch update, however, they can still try to redeem the codes to check if any of them are still redeemable for that particular account:

MOMUPDATE - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. REVAMPRELEASE - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. AVANLOVESU - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. quickcode1 - Redeem this code to receive coins.

- Redeem this code to receive coins. Updatev1 - Redeem this code to receive coins.

Use of coins in Marvel New Journey

Coins can be used to unlock new characters, both heroes and villains. Players are provided with very few coins at the start of the game, hence, codes are a great way to get coins quickly and purchase characters.

How to redeem Marvel New Journey codes in Roblox

Players can redeem Roblox Marvel New Journey codes with ease. They can follow the simple steps provided below to redeem all the active ones within a short period of time:

Launch Marvel New Journey on the preferred device.

Go to the blue Gift icon on the left side of the screen.

Copy a Roblox code from the list and paste it into the box that says "Type the Code here."

Hit Confirm button to collect the reward.

Players must input the codes in the correct manner, as they are strictly case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure for a safer method. This technique eliminates typographical and spelling errors and offers a smooth redeeming process.

