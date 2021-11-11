Roblox Gorilla codes (November 2021)

In the same vein as Piggy or hide-and-seek, Roblox Gorilla has players surviving a rampaging gorilla (controlled by a player). Whoever survives gets to escape the gorilla’s wrath wins coins. These can then be redeemed for different gorilla skins.

Of course, there are also Roblox Gorilla codes that players can take advantage of. These codes can provide players with a nice sum of coins to spend right away.

Roblox Gorilla: All valid codes

Items players can buy with hard-earned coins (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the known Roblox Gorilla codes that are still currently active. Use these codes as soon as possible to gift your account with free items.

25kLikes : Redeems for 1,000 coins

: Redeems for 1,000 coins Antiael : Redeems for an Antiael Gorilla outfit

: Redeems for an Antiael Gorilla outfit 15kLikes : Redeems for 500 coins

: Redeems for 500 coins 5kLikes : Redeems for 1,000 coins

: Redeems for 1,000 coins 1kLikes : Redeems for 1,000 coins

: Redeems for 1,000 coins Gorilla: Redeems for 1,000 coins

How to redeem Roblox Gorilla codes

Type in the Gorilla code and submit (Image via Roblox)

For players to redeem Roblox Gorilla codes, one has to know where to use them. After you visit Roblox, login, then launch Gorilla and follow these steps:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, there are several menu options. Pick the Twitter icon labeled “Codes.”

Step 2: In the code menu, type in any of the valid codes listed.

Note: Codes are case-sensitive. If there’s a capital letter, then type it as is.

Step 3: Select Submit.

Note: Roblox Gorilla doesn’t have a confirmation message. The gifts appear in your inventory.

Roblox Gorilla: All expired codes

Don't ignore codes like you would the gorilla (Image via Roblox)

The good news is that all Roblox Gorilla codes are currently active. The bad news is that the valid codes will eventually expire. Roblox codes don’t stick around forever. Some expire after an update or a patch.

This means you should use these Roblox Gorilla codes immediately. Otherwise, you will miss out on one-time gifts of money and items.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen