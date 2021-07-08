Roblox promo codes for free clothes and items in July 2021

Free items are always a welcome sight for players of the acclaimed platform known as Roblox.

Quite often, promo codes become available that Roblox players can use for free rewards. Not everyone can get their hands on Robux to spend on some of the expensive items.

That is what makes these promo codes so amazing. Players can get items in Roblox without having to worry about spending their hard earned cash or worry about even having that cash at all.

Promo codes for free items in Roblox (July 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

The majority of Roblox items, cosmetics and others, cost a pretty penny. That is how the developers make their money and that is what keeps Roblox running in tip top shape.

Promo codes counterbalance that for players who can't spend real money. Inputting these promo codes, which are active in July 2021, into Roblox, will provide some great rewards to starter players or experienced ones too.

ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck

– Dev Deck SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola

– Spider Cola TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says

– The Bird Says WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion (redeemed in Island of Move)

– Crystalline Companion (redeemed in Island of Move) DIY – Kinetic Staff (redeemed in Island of Move)

– Kinetic Staff (redeemed in Island of Move) SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack (redeemed in Island of Move)

– Build it Backpack (redeemed in Island of Move) StrikeAPose Hustle Hat (redeemed in Island of Move)

Hustle Hat (redeemed in Island of Move) VictoryLap – Cardio Cans (redeemed in Island of Move)

– Cardio Cans (redeemed in Island of Move) GetMoving – Speedy Shades (redeemed in Island of Move)

– Speedy Shades (redeemed in Island of Move) ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder)

– Ghastly Aura waist accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder) ParticleWizard – Tome of the Magus shoulder accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder)

– Tome of the Magus shoulder accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder) FXArtist – Artist Backpack accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder)

– Artist Backpack accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder) Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder)

– Ring of Flames waist accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder) Glimmer – Slime Head accessory (redeemed in Mansion of Wonder)

Island of Move and Mansion of Wonder are a game and an event with their own promo codes for Roblox players to redeem. You must be playing in the game and the event to redeem their specific codes.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Island of Move was an event that has since expired, but the codes are still usable in the game. There are guides in the game to help delevopers learn the ropes of Roblox.

Mansion of Wonder is similar to the Island of Move in Roblox. It is another developer hub to teach users how to animate and work Roblox to its fullest extent. Its codes can be redeemed at the Swag Booth.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod