Roblox Arsenal codes (November 2021)

Due to its popularity, Roblox Arsenal is constantly updated with new content, items, and patches. The next update could also introduce new Roblox codes unique to Roblox Arsenal. Using them can unlock limited-edition skins, announcer voices, kill effects, or simply give Bucks.

However, these codes for Roblox Arsenal will eventually expire. Therefore, it is essential that players use these as fast as possible.

Roblox: Players must use these active Arsenal Codes

The most recent active code (Image via Roblox)

GARCELLO – Redeem for Garcello skin, emote and Garcello kill effect

– Redeem for Garcello skin, emote and Garcello kill effect dhmubruh – Redeem for Grindset Card

– Redeem for Grindset Card NEVERBROKEN - Redeem for Beatable Calling Card

Expired Roblox Arsenal Codes

the 2021 spooky - Redeem for Herobrine Delinquent

- Redeem for Herobrine Delinquent 3BILLY - Redeem for Holoend Kill Effect

- Redeem for Holoend Kill Effect NEWMILO - Redeem for Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

- Redeem for Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual NEWMILO (WOMAN) - Redeem for Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

- Redeem for Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual SCALLYWAG

BALLISTICBSIDE

GULLIBLE

MILO - Redeem for a Delinquent skin

- Redeem for a Delinquent skin BALLISTIC - Redeem for Bucks

- Redeem for Bucks unusualbias - Redeem for Suspicious Stranger Skin

- Redeem for Suspicious Stranger Skin CharityACT5k - Redeem for a skin

- Redeem for a skin CastlersUnusual100k - Redeem for an Ace Pilot Skin

- Redeem for an Ace Pilot Skin TheBloxies : Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect

: Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect BLOXY - Redeem for Free Money

- Redeem for Free Money ROLVE - Redeem for Fanboy Skin

- Redeem for Fanboy Skin POG - Redeem for 1,200 Bucks

- Redeem for 1,200 Bucks Bandites - Redeem for Bandites Announcer Voice

- Redeem for Bandites Announcer Voice EPRIKA - Redeem for Eprika Announcer Voice

- Redeem for Eprika Announcer Voice FLAMINGO - Redeem for Flamingo Announcer Voice

- Redeem for Flamingo Announcer Voice JOHN - Redeem for John Announcer Voice

- Redeem for John Announcer Voice KITTEN - Redeem for Koneko Announcer Voice

- Redeem for Koneko Announcer Voice PET - Redeem for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

- Redeem for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice ANNA - Redeem for Anna Skin

- Redeem for Anna Skin F00LISH - Redeem for Jackeryz Skin

- Redeem for Jackeryz Skin CBROX - Redeem for Phoenix Skin

- Redeem for Phoenix Skin POKE - Redeem for Poke Skin

How to use Roblox Arsenal Codes

Twitter icon opens the code menu (Image via Roblox)

Now that players have Roblox Arsenal codes on hand, it is time to use them. If they stall for too long, as early as the next patch could cause the code to expire and they'll lose out on items. Start by:

Step 1 : Head over to Roblox’s homepage and log into your Roblox account.

Step 2 : Search “Roblox Arsenal” using the search bar. Launch Arsenal.

Step 3 : When the game has launched, do not start a match. Instead, click on the Twitter icon in the bottom-left of the main menu.

Step 4: Type in an active code and select “Redeem.”

