Roblox Arsenal codes (November 2021)

Due to its popularity, Roblox Arsenal is constantly updated with new content, items, and patches. The next update could also introduce new Roblox codes unique to Roblox Arsenal. Using them can unlock limited-edition skins, announcer voices, kill effects, or simply give Bucks.
However, these codes for Roblox Arsenal will eventually expire. Therefore, it is essential that players use these as fast as possible.
Roblox: Players must use these active Arsenal Codes
- GARCELLO – Redeem for Garcello skin, emote and Garcello kill effect
- dhmubruh – Redeem for Grindset Card
- NEVERBROKEN - Redeem for Beatable Calling Card
Expired Roblox Arsenal Codes
- the 2021 spooky - Redeem for Herobrine Delinquent
- 3BILLY - Redeem for Holoend Kill Effect
- NEWMILO - Redeem for Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) - Redeem for Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
- SCALLYWAG
- BALLISTICBSIDE
- GULLIBLE
- MILO - Redeem for a Delinquent skin
- BALLISTIC - Redeem for Bucks
- unusualbias - Redeem for Suspicious Stranger Skin
- CharityACT5k - Redeem for a skin
- CastlersUnusual100k - Redeem for an Ace Pilot Skin
- TheBloxies: Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect
- BLOXY - Redeem for Free Money
- ROLVE - Redeem for Fanboy Skin
- POG - Redeem for 1,200 Bucks
- Bandites - Redeem for Bandites Announcer Voice
- EPRIKA - Redeem for Eprika Announcer Voice
- FLAMINGO - Redeem for Flamingo Announcer Voice
- JOHN - Redeem for John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN - Redeem for Koneko Announcer Voice
- PET - Redeem for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- ANNA - Redeem for Anna Skin
- F00LISH - Redeem for Jackeryz Skin
- CBROX - Redeem for Phoenix Skin
- POKE - Redeem for Poke Skin
How to use Roblox Arsenal Codes
Now that players have Roblox Arsenal codes on hand, it is time to use them. If they stall for too long, as early as the next patch could cause the code to expire and they'll lose out on items. Start by:
- Step 1: Head over to Roblox’s homepage and log into your Roblox account.
- Step 2: Search “Roblox Arsenal” using the search bar. Launch Arsenal.
- Step 3: When the game has launched, do not start a match. Instead, click on the Twitter icon in the bottom-left of the main menu.
- Step 4: Type in an active code and select “Redeem.”