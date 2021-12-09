Roblox Gym Realms codes (December 2021)

Building strength and rippling muscles in Roblox Gym Realms is all about the time and effort you put into it, just like real life. Fortunately, there are shortcuts in Gym Realms that real life doesn’t have.

Shortcuts in Gym Realms come in the form of Roblox codes. Using one could add large amounts of strength to your avatar without ever putting in the work. It’s a fantastic way to get a huge head start. So, here’s every working Roblox Gym Realms code available right now.

Roblox Gym Realms: All valid codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, the list below includes all valid codes in the Gym Realms. They have been tested and are still in working order. The codes are as follows:

Summer2021 : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems 100kFavsGR : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems Bosses : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems Jungle : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems NorthPole : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems Simulator : Redeem this code to receive +1 Strength and +1 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +1 Strength and +1 free Gems Muscles : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength Candyland : Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems UpdateSoon: Redeem this code to receive +50 Strength and +100 free Gems

This time around, Gym Realms codes offer a nice initial boost to strength and a fair sum of Gems. While the boosts to strength are great, Gems are far more valuable. These can be traded for pets, which add bonuses to the amount of strength gained.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Gym Realms

Using the in-game code redemption system (Image via Sportskeeda)

To take advantage of the available Roblox Gym Realms codes, they need to be redeemed in-game. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Select the Codes button on the left-hand side.

Step 2: Type in a valid code in the empty text box.

Step 3: Pick Redeem to earn free rewards.

What is Roblox Gym Realms?

Gym Realms is all about working your muscles to gain massive amounts of strength. The goal is to be the strongest person in the world. You can focus on strength gain, fight other players, and even adopt pets to help you along.

