Roblox Katana Simulator codes (December 2021)

Roblox Katana Simulator has over two dozen swords to upgrade towards, costing thousands of Coins in the process. That also means performing thousands of clicks with the mouse.

Players can save some of that time spent clicking by using Roblox codes. Not only can they provide large sums of Coins, several of them can even award boosts towards Coin generation. It can make the gameplay loop more bearable, so use all the Roblox Katana Simulator codes gathered here today.

Roblox Katana Simulator: All working codes for December 2021

Listed below are all the valid codes for Roblox Katana Simulator. All codes are still working as of December 2021. The codes are as follows:

75kThanks : Redeem this code to receive 75,000 free Coins

50Mil : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Coins

fivethousand : Redeem this code to receive 5,000 free Coins

50kthumbsup : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Coins

50kdouble : Redeem this code to receive x2 Coin Boost

fire : Redeem this code to receive x2 Coin Boost

gong : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Coins

bruh : Redeem this code to receive a skin (can be more than once)

space : Redeem this code to receive a skin (can be more than once)

noggin: Redeem this code for an enlarged head (can be more than once)

How to redeem codes in Roblox Katana Simulator

Katana Simulator's in-game code redemption system (Image via Sportskeeda)

In order to take advantage of working codes in Roblox Katana Simulator, players have to use the in-game code redemption system. Once they've logged into Roblox and launched Katana Simulator, players must follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1 : Along the top of the screen, there are several menu options. Choose Codes, which is represented by the Twitter logo.

Step 2 : In the Codes menu, type in a valid and working Katana Simulator code.

Step 3: Select Enter to redeem the code and collect the reward.

What is Roblox Katana Simulator?

Katana Simulator is a simple Roblox game. Players are tasked with becoming the strongest fighter around, with just a katana at their side. The game involves swinging one's sword to earn Coins, which can then be used to buy new katanas.

Players have the option of going entirely solo against monsters or participating in PVP against other players.

