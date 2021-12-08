Roblox Melee Simulator codes (December 2021)

Being the strongest fighter in Roblox Melee Simulator takes effort, cash, and time. There’s always another limit to reach.

But you can reduce the overall grind, to some degree, by using Roblox codes. In this case, they can be redeemed for helpful rewards like Cash, Gems, items, and even boosts. To get a headstart, use this list of Roblox Melee Simulator codes.

Roblox Melee Simulator: All working codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, these are all valid and working codes for Melee Simulator. Redeem each and every code as soon as possible before they expire. The codes are as follows:

WILDWEST : Redeems for a boost

: Redeems for a boost 60KGROUP : Redeems for 60,000 Cash

: Redeems for 60,000 Cash JULY4 : Redeems for 500 Gems

: Redeems for 500 Gems 80K : Redeems for 80,000 Cash

: Redeems for 80,000 Cash MONEYMONEY : Redeems for 50,000 Cash

: Redeems for 50,000 Cash GALAXY : Redeems for 50,000 Cash

: Redeems for 50,000 Cash NOVELTY : Redeems for 50,000 Cash

: Redeems for 50,000 Cash 2MIL : Redeems for 25,000 Cash

: Redeems for 25,000 Cash FREECODE : Redeems for 25,000 Cash

: Redeems for 25,000 Cash C45H3Z : Redeems for 15,000 Cash

: Redeems for 15,000 Cash BIGCASH : Redeems for Cash

: Redeems for Cash DRAGOR : Redeems for 2,500 gems

: Redeems for 2,500 gems DELMOZ : Redeems for 250 gems

: Redeems for 250 gems G3MMY : Redeems for 50 gems

: Redeems for 50 gems PETZ : Redeems for 15 gems

: Redeems for 15 gems G3M : Redeems for 15 gems

: Redeems for 15 gems 8500LIKES : Redeems for x2 Cash booster (15 minutes)

: Redeems for x2 Cash booster (15 minutes) EVIL : Redeems for an auto-sell boost

: Redeems for an auto-sell boost ELVILLE : Redeems for an invincibility boost

: Redeems for an invincibility boost SPRINT3R : Redeems for x2 Speed boost (15 minutes minutes)

: Redeems for x2 Speed boost (15 minutes minutes) EZCASH : Redeems for x2 Cash boost (5 minutes)

: Redeems for x2 Cash boost (5 minutes) INVINCIBL3 : Redeems for an invincibility booster (10 minutes)

: Redeems for an invincibility booster (10 minutes) QUICKSELL : Redeems for an Auto-sell booster (5 minutes)

: Redeems for an Auto-sell booster (5 minutes) D45H: Redeems for x2 Speed boost (15 minutes)

How to redeem codes in Roblox Melee Simulator

Use the Codes menu to redeem rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

There’s a long list of codes for Roblox Melee Simulator this time around, so it would be wise to redeem them immediately. Here’s how Melee Simulator’s code redemption system works:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, select Codes.

Step 2: In the Codes menu, type in a valid Melee Simulator code.

Step 3: Pick the Redeem button.

What is Roblox Melee Simulator?

Melee Simulator combines features from roleplaying games and sword simulators. Start from humble beginnings with a terrible sword and rise to the top by battling monsters. Turn the Cash and Gems you earn into new weapons and upgrades. And, as an added bonus, take along various pets to help you on your quest.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider