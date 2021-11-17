Roblox Gym Realms codes (November 2021)

Roblox Gym Realms takes the experience of working out and getting fit into a fun and engaging Roblox game, as players can get faster, bulkier, and stronger. And in Gym Realms, being the strongest and fastest is the goal.
Too bad all that clicking doesn't translate into the real world! Roblox Gym Realms, on the other hand, does, in the form of Gym Realms codes. They'll give you a headstart on being the toughest.
Roblox Gym Realms: All valid codes
All codes listed below are valid and work within the Roblox Gym Realms:
- Bosses: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength +100 Gems
- Valentines: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- UpdateSoon: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- Jungle: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- NorthPole: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- MUSCLES: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength
- Simulator: Redeem this code to receive +1 strength and +1 Gems
- Candyland: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
It should be noted that some codes require being part of the Xenobyte Roblox group before being redeemed.
How to redeem Roblox Gym Realms codes
Roblox Gym Realms codes can be redeemed in the game. It's a quick and straightforward code redemption system. Log into Roblox, launch Gym Realms, and perform these steps:
Step 1: On the left-hand side, you'll see a Twitter icon labeled "Codes." Select it.
Step 2: In the text box that appears, type in a valid Gym Realms code. They are case-sensitive, so it has to be exact.
Step 3: Select Redeem to earn the free rewards.
Roblox Gym Realms: All expired codes
Sadly, none of these Roblox Gym Realms codes are valid and have expired. They can no longer be redeemed for their respective gifts:
- Back2School: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- 20mVisits: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- BossesSoon: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- RazorFishGaming: Redeem this code to receive +50 Gems
- RELEASE: Redeem this code to receive +50 strength and +100 Gems
- soonTM: Redeem this code to receive +25 strength and +100 Gem