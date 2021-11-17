Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (November 2021)

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 lets players live out their fantasies as a cook for a famous restaurant or run their own establishment. It is a simulator of sorts. The goal is to build a reputation by serving good food, satisfy customers, and furnish the restaurant with appealing furniture. Do a good job and customers will pay.

That takes quite a bit of work, however. Thankfully, there are several Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes that players can use to their advantage.

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2: All Valid Codes

As of November 2021, these are all valid and working Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes. They’re as follows:

light it up : Redeem to get free Wireframe Lights

: Redeem to get free Wireframe Lights razorfishgaming : Redeem to get 250 free Cash

: Redeem to get 250 free Cash ocean: Redeem to get a free Dolphin item

It would be wise to redeem these Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes immediately.

How to Redeem Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes

Use the YouTube icon to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

If a player is new to Restaurant Tycoon 2 (or has never used a code before), they'll have to redeem Roblox codes in-game. Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2’s code redemption system can easily be missed. Here’s how it works:

Step 1 : Select the Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. Note: You have to start your own restaurant before it appears.

: Select the Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. You have to start your own restaurant before it appears. Step 2 : In the top-left corner, select the YouTube icon.

: In the top-left corner, select the YouTube icon. Step 3: In the empty text box, type in the code. They’re case-sensitive.

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2: All Expired Codes

These Restaurant Tycoon codes have expired for good:

meep : Redeem for 20 Diamonds

: Redeem for 20 Diamonds dino : Redeem for 15 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds newmap2020 : Redeem for 15 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds snowflake : Redeem for 20 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds Bored : Redeem for 15 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds fall2019 : Redeem for 20 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds drinks : Redeem for 20 free Cash

: Redeem for 20 free Cash ghostlygreetings : Redeem for 20 free Cash

: Redeem for 20 free Cash spooky : Redeem for 30 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 30 free Diamonds paella : Redeem for 25 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 25 free Diamonds Luigi : Redeem for 20 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds goldenowl2019 : Redeem for 30 free Diamonds.

: Redeem for 30 free Diamonds. Parmesan : Redeem for 10 free Diamonds

: Redeem for 10 free Diamonds teamtrees: Redeem for 25 free Diamonds

Codes in Roblox games hardly stay valid for long. Eventually, they expire due to an event being over or something as simple as a patch.

