Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (November 2021)

Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 lets players live out their fantasies as a cook for a famous restaurant or run their own establishment. It is a simulator of sorts. The goal is to build a reputation by serving good food, satisfy customers, and furnish the restaurant with appealing furniture. Do a good job and customers will pay.
That takes quite a bit of work, however. Thankfully, there are several Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes that players can use to their advantage.
Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2: All Valid Codes
As of November 2021, these are all valid and working Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes. They’re as follows:
- light it up: Redeem to get free Wireframe Lights
- razorfishgaming: Redeem to get 250 free Cash
- ocean: Redeem to get a free Dolphin item
It would be wise to redeem these Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes immediately.
How to Redeem Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes
If a player is new to Restaurant Tycoon 2 (or has never used a code before), they'll have to redeem Roblox codes in-game. Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2’s code redemption system can easily be missed. Here’s how it works:
- Step 1: Select the Shop icon along the bottom of the screen. Note: You have to start your own restaurant before it appears.
- Step 2: In the top-left corner, select the YouTube icon.
- Step 3: In the empty text box, type in the code. They’re case-sensitive.
Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2: All Expired Codes
These Restaurant Tycoon codes have expired for good:
- meep: Redeem for 20 Diamonds
- dino: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds
- newmap2020: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds
- snowflake: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds
- Bored: Redeem for 15 free Diamonds
- fall2019: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds
- drinks: Redeem for 20 free Cash
- ghostlygreetings: Redeem for 20 free Cash
- spooky: Redeem for 30 free Diamonds
- paella: Redeem for 25 free Diamonds
- Luigi: Redeem for 20 free Diamonds
- goldenowl2019: Redeem for 30 free Diamonds.
- Parmesan: Redeem for 10 free Diamonds
- teamtrees: Redeem for 25 free Diamonds
Codes in Roblox games hardly stay valid for long. Eventually, they expire due to an event being over or something as simple as a patch.