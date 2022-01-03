Roblox Heroes Multiverse Code (January 2022)

Since almost all Roblox games have their own set of codes, it isn't bizarre for Heroes Multiverse to have some for itself as well. Like hundreds of other Roblox games, codes can offer a number of benefits to this title as well.

Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes have a lot of uses. These items can be redeemed for in-game currency, free cosmetic skins, and boosts. If players want free rewards for playing, here’s the latest code available for Roblox Heroes Multiverse.

Roblox Heroes Multiverse: The only working code for the month of January 2022

As of January 2022, there is only one working code in Heroes Multiverse. This has been tested and is confirmed to be active. The code is as follows:

13KLIKES: Redeem this code to receive 10,000 free Coins

Coins are Roblox Heroes Multiverse’s main source of currency. Not only are coins used to unlock other heroes, they can also be used to unlock alternate skins for said heroes. For new players, a pocket full of coins can unlock a character right away.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

Despite the fact that Roblox Heroes Multiverse only has one code right now, it should be redeemed immediately. Recently, a code giving away a Supergirl costume expired and can no longer be redeemed. That’s why it’s essential to use them as soon as possible.

Log into Roblox, launch Heroes Multiverse, and follow along with these steps:

Step 1: In the lower-left corner is your hero’s health bar, including menu options. Open the Codes menu by selecting the gift icon.

Step 2: Type in a valid Heroes Multiverse code. All Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Copy and paste the code to make it easier and foolproof.

Step 3: Select the checkmark button to redeem and automatically receive the free gift.

What is Roblox Heroes Multiverse?

Roblox Heroes Multiverse answers the question: What if heroes from various comic books were given the chance to fight one another? Players are certain to see Iron Man fighting Supergirl or Thor bringing the hammer down on Spider-Man. The fun comes from playing with the neat abilities each hero has, and like other Roblox games, this one is also safe for kids to play.

