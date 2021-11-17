×
Roblox Hole Simulator codes (November 2021)

Valid and working codes for Hole Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Brady Meyers
ANALYST
Modified Nov 17, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Roblox Hole Simulator is an interesting concept for a Roblox game that has players swallowing objects in a city to grow larger. You have to start off small, eating trash cans and trees. After that, it’s on to street lamps and, eventually, entire buildings.

However, there are additional gameplay features like money and potions. These can be bought with Robux, by playing the game, or they can be awarded to players using Roblox Hole Simulator codes.

Roblox Hole Simulator: All valid codes

This time around, Roblox Hole Simulator has a long list of codes to redeem, and it should be done immediately. Here’s what they are:

  • UPDATE6: Redeem code for a Bricks Potion
  • OASISWORLD: Redeem code for a Coins Potion
  • GOLDENPLANETS: Redeem code for a 30-minute Gems Potion
  • UPDATE4: Redeem code for a 30-minute Bricks Potion
  • ILOVECODES: Redeem code for a 5-minute Bricks Potion
  • UPDATE3: Redeem code for a 5-minute Bricks Potion
  • EXTRAGEMS: Redeem code for a 5-minute Gems Potion
  • BRICKSBOOST: Redeem code for a 5-minute Bricks Potion
  • snuglife: Redeem code for a 5-minute Coins Potion
  • PETHYPE: Redeem code for 25 free Gems
  • GEMSPOTION: Redeem code for a 5-minute Gems Potion
  • razorfishgaming: Redeem code for a 5-minute Bricks Potion
  • blizmid: Redeem code for 10 free Gems
  • EXTRABRICKS: Redeem code for a 5-minute Bricks Potion
  • boost: Redeem code for 50 free Coins
  • coinspotion: Redeem code for a 5-minute Coins Potion
  • officialrelease: Redeem code for a 50 free Coins

How to redeem Roblox Hole Simulator codes

Use the Redeem Code button (Image via Roblox)
With so many codes to redeem in Roblox Hole Simulator, it’s ideal to know exactly how to use them within the game. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: In the bottom-right corner, use the “Redeem Code” button.

Step 2: In the text box that appears, type in a valid Roblox Hole Simulator code.

Step 3: Select the Redeem Code button again.

Roblox Hole Simulator: All expired codes

Sadly, the Roblox Hole Simulator codes listed below are no longer functioning and have expired. They cannot be redeemed for the listed rewards. They're as follows:

  • thankyou2000: Redeem this code for a free Twitter skin and $30,000
  • newskins: Redeem this code for a free Twitter skin and $30,000
  • followers500: get a free lava skin and $30,000

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
