Roblox Hyper Clickers codes (November 2021)

Roblox Hyper Clickers takes the act of clicking your mouse to a whole new level. Want to hatch any eggs you have? Better start clicking. Want to earn more Clicks at a time? Use Clicks to buy more Clicks. It's because Clicks are Roblox Hyper Clickers’ form of in-game currency.
With all that clicking, wouldn't it be nice to get a small boost? That’s where Roblox Hyper Clickers codes come in handy.
Roblox Hyper Clickers: All valid codes
Here are all currently working and valid Roblox Hyper Clickers codes. They are as follows:
- E: Redeem this code for Elsa Pet
- Russo: Redeem this code for a pet
- Pet: Redeem this code for a Fearless Cat pet
How to redeem Roblox Hyper Clickers codes
There are only a few codes currently available for Roblox Hyper Clickers, but they’re still worth using. Roblox Hyper Clickers has a unique code redemption system. Here’s how it works:
Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Discord icon, which is to the left of the Settings icon (the gear).
Step 2: Type in a valid code. They are case sensitive, so it’s easier to copy and paste.
Step 3: Select Redeem and be rewarded with free gifts.
Roblox Hyper Clickers: All expired codes
Here are all expired Roblox Hyper Clickers codes. This is a constantly growing list with every update and patch to Roblox Hyper Clickers. This is why you redeem codes immediately. They are as follows:
- Update26: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- Trading: Redeem this code for 10x Clicks for 30 minutes
- 10kLikes: Redeem this code for 10x Clicks for 60 minutes
- Update25: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- Thanksgiving: Redeem this code for a free gift
- Update17: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- 33kFavorites: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- Update16: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- Update15: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- 25kFavorites: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
- Update14: Redeem this code for 950,000 Gems and 950,000 Clicks
- Update13: Redeem this code for 900,000 Gems and 900,000 Clicks
- Spooky: Redeem this code for 1,000 Candy
- Halloween: Redeem this code for 250 Candy
- Spooktober: Redeem this code for 1,000,000 Gems and 1,000,000 Clicks
- 2.5MVisits: Redeem this code for 1,000,000 Gems and 1,000,000 Clicks
- Update11: Redeem this code for 700,000 Gems and 600,000 Clicks
- Update10: Redeem this code for 650,000 Gems and 550,000 Clicks
- Update9: Redeem this code for 600,000 Gems and 500,000 Clicks
- Update8: Redeem this code for 500,000 Gems and 400,000 Clicks
- Update7: Redeem this code for 300,000 Gems and 250,000 Clicks
- 1MVisits: Redeem this code for 700,000 Gems and 700,000 Clicks
- 500kVisits: Redeem this code for 500,000 Gems and 500,000 Clicks
- Update6: Redeem this code for 200,000 Gems and 150,000 Clicks
- 1KLikes: Redeem this code for a Turtle pet, 20,000 Gems and 20,000 Clicks
- Update5: Redeem this code for 150,000 Gems and 120,000 Clicks