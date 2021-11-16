×
Roblox Hyper Clickers codes (November 2021)

New Hyper Clickers codes are in (Image via Roblox)
Modified Nov 16, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Roblox Hyper Clickers takes the act of clicking your mouse to a whole new level. Want to hatch any eggs you have? Better start clicking. Want to earn more Clicks at a time? Use Clicks to buy more Clicks. It's because Clicks are Roblox Hyper Clickers’ form of in-game currency.

With all that clicking, wouldn't it be nice to get a small boost? That’s where Roblox Hyper Clickers codes come in handy.

Roblox Hyper Clickers: All valid codes

Here are all currently working and valid Roblox Hyper Clickers codes. They are as follows:

  • E: Redeem this code for Elsa Pet
  • Russo: Redeem this code for a pet
  • Pet: Redeem this code for a Fearless Cat pet

How to redeem Roblox Hyper Clickers codes

Use the Discord icon to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)
There are only a few codes currently available for Roblox Hyper Clickers, but they’re still worth using. Roblox Hyper Clickers has a unique code redemption system. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Discord icon, which is to the left of the Settings icon (the gear).

Step 2: Type in a valid code. They are case sensitive, so it’s easier to copy and paste.

Step 3: Select Redeem and be rewarded with free gifts.

Roblox Hyper Clickers: All expired codes

Here are all expired Roblox Hyper Clickers codes. This is a constantly growing list with every update and patch to Roblox Hyper Clickers. This is why you redeem codes immediately. They are as follows:

  • Update26: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • Trading: Redeem this code for 10x Clicks for 30 minutes
  • 10kLikes: Redeem this code for 10x Clicks for 60 minutes
  • Update25: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • Thanksgiving: Redeem this code for a free gift
  • Update17: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • 33kFavorites: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • Update16: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • Update15: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • 25kFavorites: Redeem this code for free Gems and Clicks
  • Update14: Redeem this code for 950,000 Gems and 950,000 Clicks
  • Update13: Redeem this code for 900,000 Gems and 900,000 Clicks
  • Spooky: Redeem this code for 1,000 Candy
  • Halloween: Redeem this code for 250 Candy
  • Spooktober: Redeem this code for 1,000,000 Gems and 1,000,000 Clicks
  • 2.5MVisits: Redeem this code for 1,000,000 Gems and 1,000,000 Clicks
  • Update11: Redeem this code for 700,000 Gems and 600,000 Clicks
  • Update10: Redeem this code for 650,000 Gems and 550,000 Clicks
  • Update9: Redeem this code for 600,000 Gems and 500,000 Clicks
  • Update8: Redeem this code for 500,000 Gems and 400,000 Clicks
  • Update7: Redeem this code for 300,000 Gems and 250,000 Clicks
  • 1MVisits: Redeem this code for 700,000 Gems and 700,000 Clicks
  • 500kVisits: Redeem this code for 500,000 Gems and 500,000 Clicks
  • Update6: Redeem this code for 200,000 Gems and 150,000 Clicks
  • 1KLikes: Redeem this code for a Turtle pet, 20,000 Gems and 20,000 Clicks
  • Update5: Redeem this code for 150,000 Gems and 120,000 Clicks

