Roblox Impostor Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Impostor is a popular game on the platform that takes a lot from the social deduction title Among Us.

Roblox Impostor, while some may call it an Among Us copy or rip off, consistently sits on the Roblox website's front page. There are tons of players who load in every single day.

This has the developers keeping the game updated and providing promotional codes for loyal Roblox Impostor players. These codes are great for beginners or veterans of the game.

Codes for Roblox Impostor (August 2021)

The starting screen of a game of Impostor. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There really isn't a tactical advantage coming from any of the Roblox Impostor codes. The game doesn't offer anything like weapons or vehicles to be upgraded as so many others do.

Instead, the codes for Roblox Impostor are all about making your character look cool. They provide cosmetics for your character in the game, with some even being a surprise.

The active codes for Roblox Impostor as of August 2021 are:

ilikeyacutg: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward ROCKTOBER: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward GAMER: Redeem this code for a free reward

Redeem this code for a free reward BETA: Redeem this code for a free Animal Hoodie

There are also a few expired codes for Roblox Impostor. While these codes aren't working right now, there is a chance they could be reactivated in the future, so look out for them.

The expired codes are:

socialdistance: Redeem code for a free Mask

Redeem code for a free Mask sorryforthedelay: Redeem code for a free reward

Redeem code for a free reward halloween2020: Redeem code for a Circus Attendee hat

Redeeming codes in Roblox Impostor is fairly simple. Wait until you get to the Lobby. You may have to wait if you join a game in the middle and are given the role of a ghost.

Once on the Lobby screen, look for the Codes button. Click that to open a text box. Copy the code you want to redeem and paste it into that text box. They are case sensitive so be sure they are entered exactly as they appear.

Hit the redeem button once the Roblox Impostor code has been entered in the text box. You will get notification that the code was successfully redeemed and you should receive your reward.

