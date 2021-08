Roblox Island Royale Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Island Royale is one of the most popular battle royale type games on the platform.

The battle royale genre is massive. From Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone, Battle Royale games are still at the forefront of the gaming world. It makes sense that Roblox Island Royale does so well.

Codes for Roblox Island Royale (August 2021)

Gameplay footage of Island Royale. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There is one active code that was released with the latest update for Roblox Island Royale. The update added some new points of interest to the map, and the developers decided to celebrate it with a code.

This code provides players with free in-game cash that can be used for cosmetics and skins much like the Fortnite Item Shop allows.

NEWBUILDINGS: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

There are a ton of expired codes for Roblox Island Royale. Stay tuned as these could become active again in the future:

IRV1YEAHHHH: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

Redeem for 10,000 Bucks IRV1SOON: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks FISHIEZ: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks FLOODZWWOO: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks LIMITEDTIME: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks BOXFIGHTSAAA: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks EASTERBUNNY: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem for 7,500 Bucks HLFVHLF: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem for 7,500 Bucks STPATTIES: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks BIGXPBRO: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks SZN8WOO: Redeem for 10,000 Bucks

Redeem for 10,000 Bucks LETSGETITBROOO: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks MASSIVEIPYAY: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks GIVEMETHEIP: Redeem for $2,500 Bucks

Redeem for $2,500 Bucks OSSQUADS: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks DUOZWYAY: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks NOWIFIRIP: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks WOOMOREOS: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks OSSOLOSBOIII: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks TRIOSRETURNS: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks SANTA2020: Redeem for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem for 7,500 Bucks CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks RBBATTLESSOON: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks YAYSOONYAY: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks OGSKELLINGTON: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks DUOZWMODEFR: Redeem for free Bucks

Redeem for free Bucks WOOOONEWMAP: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks EVENTMAP: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks BYEBYETAC: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks HELLOTHERE: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem for 5,000 Bucks ALIENUFO: Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

There are a lot of Bucks that may become redeemable in Roblox Island Royale. Just login to the game and look for the Codes button at the top of your screen. Click on it, copy and paste the code, then redeem it for your reward.

