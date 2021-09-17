Roblox Island Of Move codes (September 2021)

Roblox Island of Move is an experience that lets users create their own animations and create games.

Roblox Studio is the main focus of Island of Move, just as it is with the Mansion of Wonder. These two experiences help players understand the Studio and learn the ropes of creating on Roblox.

For those who have given Roblox Island of Move a try, there are some promotional codes available to help you dress up your in-game avatar. There is no advantage to these codes, just cosmetics.

Working promotional codes for Roblox Island of Move (September 2021)

Rewards redeemable with codes in Island of Move. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The following promotional codes for Roblox Island of Move are all cosmetic based. Players can redeem the codes to unlock hats, staffs, backpacks, and other clothing accessories.

StrikeAPose: Redeem this code for the Hustle Hat

Redeem this code for the Hustle Hat DIY: Redeem this code for the Kinetic Staff

Redeem this code for the Kinetic Staff WorldAlive: Redeem this code for the Crystalline Companion

Redeem this code for the Crystalline Companion SettingTheStage: Redeem this code for the Build it Backpack

Redeem this code for the Build it Backpack VictoryLap: Redeem this code for the Cardio Cans

Redeem this code for the Cardio Cans GetMoving: Redeem this code for the Speedy Shades

How to redeem codes in Roblox Island of Move

The code redemption window for Island of Move. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Follow these steps to redeem Roblox Island of Move promo codes:

Search for Roblox Island of Move and launch the experience. Once you have loaded in, look for the orange arrow in the spawn area. It will be underneath giant text that reads "PLAY IT." Follow that orange arrow to find a button. Click the button to interact with it, select Redeem Code, and you will have a code redemption window open for Roblox Island of Move. Copy and paste the code of your choice and then press the blue button to the side of the textbox.

This will enter the code and, if entered correctly, will provide you with its reward.

