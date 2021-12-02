Roblox Jailbreak codes (December 2021)

Roblox Jailbreak is an incredibly popular game about crime and punishment. Capture criminals on the side of the law or join in on the destruction as a criminal.

Whether you’re a cop or criminal, Cash is what makes Jailbreak go around. And Jailbreak codes are an excellent source for quick Cash. These codes will give new and returning players a nice chunk of savings.

Roblox Jailbreak: All active codes for the month of December 2021

As of December 2021, these are the only working codes in Roblox Jailbreak, so use them as soon as possible or miss out on free items. They are as follows:

memes: Redeem this code and receive 7500 Cash

Aside from Robux, Jailbreak’s in-game currency, Cash, is the most important resource to have. Any code that offers Cash should be used immediately. It’s a fantastic way to get ahead of other players, whether you are playing as law enforcement or a criminal.

How to redeem Roblox Jailbreak codes

Find the nearest ATM to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Though the list of Roblox Jailbreak codes is very short this month, it’s still worth using. Once you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Roblox Jailbreak, follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Locate a mode of transportation—preferably a fast vehicle.

Step 2: Make your way to the nearest police station, gas station, train station, or bank.

Step 3: Use the ATM inside. Type in the code and redeem.

All expired Roblox Jailbreak codes for the month of December 2021

Unfortunately, all the listed codes below are no longer in circulation and will not award the player with their listed reward. The expired Roblox Jailbreak codes are as follows:

Fall2021 : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash Summervibes : Redeem for 7,500 Cash

: Redeem for 7,500 Cash SOLIDGOLDWOOO : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash 4years : Redeem for 10,000 Cash

: Redeem for 10,000 Cash march2021 : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash doggo : Redeem for 7,500 Cash

: Redeem for 7,500 Cash Winter : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash FALL2020 : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash MOLTEN : Redeem for 10,000 Cash

: Redeem for 10,000 Cash Balance : Redeem for 6,000 Cash

: Redeem for 6,000 Cash 5Days : Redeem for 7,500 Cash

: Redeem for 7,500 Cash cargo : Redeem for 7,500 Cash

: Redeem for 7,500 Cash countdown : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash onehour : Redeem for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem for 25,000 Cash stayhealthy : Redeem for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem for 5,000 Cash minimustang : Redeem for 10,000 Cash

: Redeem for 10,000 Cash feb2020: Redeem for 10,000 Cash

Edited by R. Elahi