Roblox Jumping Legends code (December 2021)

To reach new heights, there’s a lot of jumping involved with Roblox Jumping Legends. You have to earn money somehow and selling your jumps is the way.

Thankfully, there are codes available in Jumping Legends. Redeem one using Jumping Legends’ in-game code redemption page so you can win free prizes. Here’s the list of codes currently available for Roblox Jumping Legends that any player can use.

Roblox Jumping Legends: The only valid code for December 2021

Reaching new heights in Jumping Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of December 2021, Jumping Legends currently only has one working code. This has been tested and validated. The code is as follows:

RELEASE: Redeem this code to receive 10,000 free Coins

Coins are Roblox Jumping Legends’ in-game currency, creating a gameplay loop. So getting a nice chunk of Coins to start with is incredibly helpful, especially as a new player. This will help you pick up a few upgrades to start jumping high right out of the gate.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Jumping Legends

The in-game codes window (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite being an admittedly short list, don’t let this Roblox Jumping Legends code pass you by. Redeem the code immediately. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, there are several menu buttons. Select the Twitter icon. This will open a code redemption window.

Step 2: Now type in a valid Jumping Legends code. They are case-sensitive, so a capital letter should be capitalized. If you’re playing Roblox on PC, it’s simply easier to copy and paste straight from the list.

Step 3: Select “Redeem” to receive your free gifts.

What is Roblox Jumping Legends?

Roblox Jumping Legends is all about becoming a legendary jumper. Yes, it is simple but addicting to those who love seeing numbers reach new heights. Players are tasked with becoming the best jumper.

Also Read Article Continues below

There’s a spring attached to your wrist, helping you accrue jumps. Sell your jumps for Coins, which are then handed in for upgrades like new springs and pets.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha