Roblox Jumping Legends codes (December 2021)

Roblox Jumping Legends is all about jumping and reaching heights no player has before, to be a true legend. But every player starts off small and it doesn’t hurt to have some help.

Help comes in the form of Roblox Jumping Legends codes. The benefits of using code are quite versatile. Some offer free items, like cheat codes in video games. Others can change the way players look. Either way, they should be redeemed when possible.

Here’s the only code currently active for Roblox Jumping Legends.

Roblox Jumping Legends: All working codes in December 2021

For December 2021, Jumping Legends only has one code available. It has been tested and is still in working order. The code is as follows:

RELEASE: Redeem this code to receive 10,000 free Coins

Coins are the main in-game currency for Roblox Jumping Legends. It helps create a gameplay loop by being the item that is traded for new upgrades. Starting off with a huge purse full of Coins can be very helpful—especially for new players.

Steps to redeeming codes in Roblox Jumping Legends

How to codes menu appears in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it’s true that December 2021 isn’t the best time for Roblox Jumping Legends in terms of codes, it shouldn’t be ignored. Redeem the code anyway and do so immediately. Log into Roblox, launch Jumping Legends, and follow through with these steps:

Step 1: Open up the code redemption window. To do so, locate the Twitter button, which is on the left-hand side.

Step 2: Go ahead and type in a valid Roblox Jumping Legends code. Since codes are case-sensitive, type in the code exactly how it appears on the list. It’s easier to copy and paste.

Step 3: Select the Redeem button to automatically collect the listed gifts.

What is Roblox Jumping Legends?

Children around the world always wonder how high they can jump. To the moon? To another planet? Roblox Jumping Legends scratches that itch by giving players the tools to jump as high as possible. Start off small, earn upgrades, and watch as the avatar reaches astronomical heights.

Edited by R. Elahi