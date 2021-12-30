Top 5 Roblox games for kids in 2022

Most of Roblox’s catalog of games are very kid-friendly, but some skirt the line. For parents looking for age-appropriate Roblox games, it’s difficult to sift through the mountain of titles.

This article lists out some great choices for kid-friendly Roblox games. None of the Roblox games listed below are overly violent or contain blood. More importantly, the content of each game here is appropriate for every age.

5 kid-friendly Roblox games in 2022

5) All Star Tower Defense

Tower defense games are a fun and addictive genre. All Star Tower Defense takes those simple mechanics and adds a twist with the inclusion of anime characters.

Players still have to defend their turf with towers. However, the towers are replaced with popular anime and manga characters. Each unit has awesome abilities that can be further upgraded.

4) Science Simulator

The world is always in need of scientists. Children with a knack or interest in the sciences should give Science Simulator a shot.

Science Simulator focuses on raising pets. However, pets aren’t adopted, but rather hatched from eggs. Players will have to collect research and trade the research for eggs, which can be found throughout various worlds.

3) Azure Mines

Azure Mines has an interesting take on the Minecraft formula. It leans more heavily into the mining simulator genre rather than building extravagant buildings. There’s also a comfortable level of survival introduced.

Players are given the task of restoring an old dilapidated mineshaft. They will be required to find rare ores and minerals to fix various operations. Over time, they can become a master miner with a fully functional mining facility that digs deep into the ground.

2) Bloxburg

For children more inclined to build and stretch their imaginations, Bloxburg is a fantastic choice. It’s a roleplaying game wherein players are given full agency and a world to live in.

Bloxburg's main focus is to simply live out a virtual life. Players can find jobs, earn money, and build their very own house. This is in addition to buying cars, adopting pets, and making friends along the way.

1) Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! provides a wonderful, stress-free opportunity for children to adopt and raise virtual pets.

The choices aren't limited to pets, and players can choose a virtual baby as well. Either way, babies and pets need love and care. Players will be required to take them to school, buy food, and make sure they bathe and get sleep.

Edited by Siddharth Satish