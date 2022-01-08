Roblox Katana Simulator codes (January 2022)

With a name like Roblox Katana Simulator, buying, wielding, and using swords is a significant part of the game. However, picking up the latest and greatest sword can cost thousands of coins.

To make it easier, the developers of Katana Simulator added promotional codes. Think of codes as a reward for playing the game. These can be redeemed for great rewards like free coins, cosmetic gear, and fun, harmless cheats.

So here are all the Roblox Katana Simulator codes available now:

Roblox Katana Simulator: All working codes for the month of January 2022

As of January 2022, Katana Simulator still has a healthy number of codes. Make sure to redeem them before they expire. The codes are as follows:

75kThanks : Redeems for 75,000 Coins

: Redeems for 75,000 Coins 50Mil : Redeems for 500 Coins

: Redeems for 500 Coins fivethousand : Redeems for 5,000 Coins

: Redeems for 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup : Redeems for 500 Coins

: Redeems for 500 Coins 50kdouble : Redeems for x2 Coin Boost

: Redeems for x2 Coin Boost fire : Redeems for x2 Coin Boost

: Redeems for x2 Coin Boost gong : Redeems for 500 Coins

: Redeems for 500 Coins bruh : Redeems for a skin (can be more than once)

: Redeems for a skin (can be more than once) space : Redeems for a skin (can be more than once)

: Redeems for a skin (can be more than once) noggin: Redeems for an enlarged head skin (can be more than once)

The most valuable items you’ll receive from this month’s codes are the boosts. This will significantly increase the number of coins you receive from training with blades. On a lesser note, cosmetic skins are rare examples of reusable codes.

How to redeem Katana Simulator codes

Redeeming codes in-game

To receive gifts from the codes, they have to be redeemed in-game. After logging into Roblox and launching Katana Simulator, follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Look to the top of the screen where several menu buttons are located. Select Codes, which is represented by the Twitter logo.

Step 2: Type in a valid Katana Simulator code.

Step 3: Click the Enter button to redeem the code. The rewards are automatically collected.

What is Katana Simulator?

When you get right down to it, Katana Simulator is a Roblox clicking game. The goal is to train with katanas, which provide coins in the process. These are then traded for better swords. And if players want to, they can fight one another in PVP.

