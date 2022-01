Roblox Slayers Unleashed codes (January 2022)

Roblox Slayers Unleashed is a game that is heavily inspired from, and based on, the anime and manga versions of Demon Slayer. Players get to create their own demon slayer in a world full of demons that need slaying.

Codes for Roblox Slayers Unleashed can be an incredible source of free items like Demon Art re-rolls, cosmetics, and in-game currency. For a new player, that’s priceless. If you want free items, here’s every working code in Slayers Unleashed.

Roblox Slayers Unleashed: All working codes for the month of January 2022

For the month of January 2022, the list of Slayers Unleashed codes is staggering. So don’t let them go to waste and redeem every code immediately. The codes are as follows:

;code yoyoBDA1 : Redeems for a Demon Art reroll

: Redeems for a Demon Art reroll ;code yoyoBDA2 : Redeems for a Demon Art reroll

: Redeems for a Demon Art reroll ;code yoyoBDA3 : Redeems for a Demon Art reroll

: Redeems for a Demon Art reroll ;code yoyoBDA4 : Redeems for a Demon Art reroll

: Redeems for a Demon Art reroll ;code yoyoBDA5 : Redeems for a Demon Art reroll

: Redeems for a Demon Art reroll ;code mid_breath1 : Redeems for a Breathing reroll

: Redeems for a Breathing reroll ;code mid_breath2 : Redeems for a Breathing reroll

: Redeems for a Breathing reroll ;code mid_breath3 : Redeems for a Breathing reroll

: Redeems for a Breathing reroll ;code mid_breath4 : Redeems for a Breathing reroll

: Redeems for a Breathing reroll ;code mid_breath5 : Redeems for a Breathing reroll

: Redeems for a Breathing reroll ;code delayers1 : Redeems for a Race reroll

: Redeems for a Race reroll ;code delayers2 : Redeems for a Race reroll

: Redeems for a Race reroll ;code delayers3 : Redeems for a Race reroll

: Redeems for a Race reroll ;code delayers4 : Redeems for a Race reroll

: Redeems for a Race reroll ;code delayers5 : Redeems for a Race reroll

: Redeems for a Race reroll ;code SUPPORT_SU1 : Redeems for a Clan reroll

: Redeems for a Clan reroll ;code SUPPORT_SU2 : Redeems for a Clan reroll

: Redeems for a Clan reroll ;code SUPPORT_SU3 : Redeems for a Clan reroll

: Redeems for a Clan reroll ;code SUPPORT_SU4 : Redeems for a Clan reroll

: Redeems for a Clan reroll ;code SUPPORT_SU5 : Redeems for a Clan reroll

: Redeems for a Clan reroll ;code raremark1 : Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll

: Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll ;code raremark2 : Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll

: Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll ;code raremark3 : Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll

: Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll ;code raremark4 : Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll

: Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll ;code raremark5 : Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll

: Redeems for a Slayer Mark reroll ;code reset_UrStats: Redeems for a Stat Reset

One of the most valuable items you’ll get from these Slayers Unleashed codes are Demon Art rerolls. Having several to burn through means a better chance at getting a Demon Art you want.

How to redeem Slayers Unleashed codes in-game

Taking on a strange quest (Image via Sportskeeda)

The code redemption system is slightly different from other Roblox games. There isn’t a dedicated menu. Instead, redeeming codes is done using the chat box. But before that, you have to join the Slayers Unleashed Roblox group to unlock the use of codes.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Open the chat box in the top-left corner and type a Valid Slayers Unleashed code.

Step 2: Hit the Enter key to redeem the code and receive the free gifts.

What is Roblox Slayers Unleashed about?

Also Read Article Continues below

As mentioned before, Slayers Unleashed is based on Demon Slayer, a popular anime and manga. There are quests to complete, skills to learn, and demons to slay. Players are given the option to create their very own demon slayer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan