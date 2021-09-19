Roblox - Legend RPG 2 Codes (September 2021)

Roblox - Legend RPG 2 is a roleplaying game where players can fight enemies, obtain weapons, party up, and do dungeon missions.

The main goal of Roblox - Legend RPG 2 is to become the strongest warrior in the game. That is done by destroying bosses, looting them, and leveling up your character and items.

Roblox - Legends RPG 2 is inspired by many different anime and manga series. This has drawn an enormous fan base to it. If you are a part of that fan base, you can use many promotional codes to become the best.

Codes for Roblox - Legends RPG 2 (September 2021)

Active Codes

80KFAVS: Redeem this code for 200 gems

Redeem this code for 200 gems 70KLIKES: Redeem this code for 200 gems

Redeem this code for 200 gems 5milvisits: Redeem this code for 40,000 gold

Redeem this code for 40,000 gold freeweapon: Redeem this code for legendary weapon

Redeem this code for legendary weapon season2: Redeem this code for 200 gems

Redeem this code for 200 gems lookinpetinv: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost

Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost skills: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost

Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost WorldChampion: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost

Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost DungeonsWhen: Redeem this code for x10 arrow heads

Redeem this code for x10 arrow heads NewBoosts: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost

Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost SubToTehhSnipe: Redeem this code for 200 gems

Redeem this code for 200 gems Arrows: Redeem this code for x5 arrow heads

Redeem this code for x5 arrow heads Guilds: Redeem this code for 1,000 gold

Redeem this code for 1,000 gold Star: Redeem this code for stars

Redeem this code for stars FutureLegend: Redeem this code for a random weapon

Redeem this code for a random weapon Diskcord: Redeem this code for an exclusive reward

Redeem this code for an exclusive reward GrandGods: Redeem this code for a mysthic quest

Redeem this code for a mysthic quest EventEnd: Redeem this code for a random weapon

Redeem this code for a random weapon MoreSlots: Redeem this code for +5 weapon slots

Redeem this code for +5 weapon slots Virus: Redeem this code for a Virus

Redeem this code for a Virus Reaper: Redeem this code for rare loot

How to redeem codes in Roblox - Legends RPG 2

The code redemption window for Legends RPG 2 (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Also Read

To redeem codes in Roblox - Legends RPG 2, launch the game and click on the menu button to the right side of your screen. This will open a window with several menu options to select from.

Click the one that reads Codes with a YouTube icon on it. Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and press the green Redeem button. This will provide you with your reward.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar