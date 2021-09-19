Roblox - Legend RPG 2 Codes (September 2021)

Roblox - Legend RPG 2 is a roleplaying game where players can fight enemies, obtain weapons, party up, and do dungeon missions.
The main goal of Roblox - Legend RPG 2 is to become the strongest warrior in the game. That is done by destroying bosses, looting them, and leveling up your character and items.
Roblox - Legends RPG 2 is inspired by many different anime and manga series. This has drawn an enormous fan base to it. If you are a part of that fan base, you can use many promotional codes to become the best.
Codes for Roblox - Legends RPG 2 (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 80KFAVS: Redeem this code for 200 gems
- 70KLIKES: Redeem this code for 200 gems
- 5milvisits: Redeem this code for 40,000 gold
- freeweapon: Redeem this code for legendary weapon
- season2: Redeem this code for 200 gems
- lookinpetinv: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost
- skills: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost
- WorldChampion: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost
- DungeonsWhen: Redeem this code for x10 arrow heads
- NewBoosts: Redeem this code for a 10 minute XP boost
- SubToTehhSnipe: Redeem this code for 200 gems
- Arrows: Redeem this code for x5 arrow heads
- Guilds: Redeem this code for 1,000 gold
- Star: Redeem this code for stars
- FutureLegend: Redeem this code for a random weapon
- Diskcord: Redeem this code for an exclusive reward
- GrandGods: Redeem this code for a mysthic quest
- EventEnd: Redeem this code for a random weapon
- MoreSlots: Redeem this code for +5 weapon slots
- Virus: Redeem this code for a Virus
- Reaper: Redeem this code for rare loot
How to redeem codes in Roblox - Legends RPG 2
To redeem codes in Roblox - Legends RPG 2, launch the game and click on the menu button to the right side of your screen. This will open a window with several menu options to select from.
Click the one that reads Codes with a YouTube icon on it. Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and press the green Redeem button. This will provide you with your reward.
