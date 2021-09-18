Roblox Treasure Quest codes (September 2021)

Roblox Treasure Quest is a dungeon crawler roleplaying game with plenty of space to explore.

The objective of Roblox Treasure Quest is to defeat enemies, collect weapons and armor and become the strongest. A higher level means more dungeons to take on and more incredible items to discover.

There are a few active promotional codes for Roblox Treasure Quest as of September 2021, with even more that have expired. This is good news for players as more codes will probably be available in the future.

Codes for Roblox Treasure Quest (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active codes

SECRET: Redeem this code for a Gold Potion.

Redeem this code for a Gold Potion. SHOPUPDATE: Redeem this code for a Speed Potion.

Redeem this code for a Speed Potion. blizmid: Redeem this code for an Avalanche weapon.

Expired Codes

There are so many expired codes for Roblox Treasure Quest. Consequently, the rewards will not be added below, but stay tuned in case the codes are activated again and added to the list above.

RIPBRIGHTBEACH

VACATION

SUMMERTIME2021

TQ2YEARS

300MILLIONVISITS

SUPERSUNNY

MINESHAFT

UPDATEHYPE

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY

HAPPYEASTER2021

REWRITE3

REWRITE2

REWRITE1

THANKSFOR250M_1

THANKSFOR250M_2

KNIGHTMARE

POISONPRISON

BOSSFIGHT

SPOOKY

HAUNTED

FRANKENSTEIN

ABYSS

DOMINUSGRIND

samurai

2hourluck

area51

plzgivemythical

summerishere

luckluckluck

ultimaterarity

mythicalplz

imfeelinglucky

halloweenupdate

NEWLOBBYHYPE

brightbeachisback

shoprevamp

PROTECTOR

FIERYFORTRESS

SCROLLSHYPE

BIGBOOST

omgrobots

coralrevamp

sewersrevamp

naughty

nice

update14

luckfordays

spookyseason

HYPERFROST

COCONUT

PALMTREES

GHOUL

ZOMBIE

DANGERDEPTHS

NEWGAMEMODE

ENDLESSUNCAPPED

XPPOTION

update10

update11

2hourexp

ufo

update9

newdungeonhype

ilovexp

METEORBLAST

shellgrind

summertime

2NEWABILITIES

UPDATE22

UPDATE21

EGGHUNT2020

UPDATE20

hi

update19

UPDATE18

junglerevamp

icecold

update16

winterishere

peppermints

update15

evenmorexp

autumn

experienceboost2

experienceboost

pumpkincarving

update12

SUNSHINE

FEDERATIONGRIND

localization

blackbelt

givemelevels

happy4thofjuly

update7

reepotion

endlessmode

i<3effects

randomeffect

anothereffect

hypehype

pearlhunt

ranoutofideas

king

cavesrevamp

newmonstershype

bossanubis

newdungeon

desertcactus

officialrelease

update1

treasure

freecoins

ilovesales

beefy

bestcostume

purehealth

trueninja

puredamage

stronk

sinistereerie

ilovegold

goldrush

candyquest

yummycandy

SUMMERPART2

update8

i<3storage

extrastorage

10storage

ilovexmas

BANKSLOTS

hugeupdatesoon

SPRINGTIME

THANKSFORPLAYING

freestorage

newabilities

freepotion2

randompotion

anotherpotion

alien

i<3levels

updatesoon

update2

sugarquest

levelup

freelevel

EASTER2020

FREECOSMETIC

DREGGONSBREATH

questskips2

questskips

ONEYEAR

millionmembers

LIVEOPS

i<3candycorn

How to redeem codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Also Read

The code redemption window for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Treasure Quest and click on the Twitter logo to the right side of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the textbox that appears. Press the checkmark button to redeem the code and receive the reward.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Sabine Algur