Roblox Treasure Quest codes (September 2021)

A featured image for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Feature

Roblox Treasure Quest is a dungeon crawler roleplaying game with plenty of space to explore.

The objective of Roblox Treasure Quest is to defeat enemies, collect weapons and armor and become the strongest. A higher level means more dungeons to take on and more incredible items to discover.

There are a few active promotional codes for Roblox Treasure Quest as of September 2021, with even more that have expired. This is good news for players as more codes will probably be available in the future.

Codes for Roblox Treasure Quest (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Active codes

  • SECRET: Redeem this code for a Gold Potion.
  • SHOPUPDATE: Redeem this code for a Speed Potion.
  • blizmid: Redeem this code for an Avalanche weapon.

Expired Codes

There are so many expired codes for Roblox Treasure Quest. Consequently, the rewards will not be added below, but stay tuned in case the codes are activated again and added to the list above.

  • RIPBRIGHTBEACH
  • VACATION
  • SUMMERTIME2021
  • TQ2YEARS
  • 300MILLIONVISITS
  • SUPERSUNNY
  • MINESHAFT
  • UPDATEHYPE
  • LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY
  • HAPPYEASTER2021
  • REWRITE3
  • REWRITE2
  • REWRITE1
  • THANKSFOR250M_1
  • THANKSFOR250M_2
  • KNIGHTMARE
  • POISONPRISON
  • BOSSFIGHT
  • SPOOKY
  • HAUNTED
  • FRANKENSTEIN
  • ABYSS
  • DOMINUSGRIND
  • samurai
  • 2hourluck
  • area51
  • plzgivemythical
  • summerishere
  • luckluckluck
  • ultimaterarity
  • mythicalplz
  • imfeelinglucky
  • halloweenupdate
  • NEWLOBBYHYPE
  • brightbeachisback
  • shoprevamp
  • PROTECTOR
  • FIERYFORTRESS
  • SCROLLSHYPE
  • BIGBOOST
  • omgrobots
  • coralrevamp
  • sewersrevamp
  • naughty
  • nice
  • update14
  • luckfordays
  • spookyseason
  • HYPERFROST
  • COCONUT
  • PALMTREES
  • GHOUL
  • ZOMBIE
  • DANGERDEPTHS
  • NEWGAMEMODE
  • ENDLESSUNCAPPED
  • XPPOTION
  • update10
  • update11
  • 2hourexp
  • ufo
  • update9
  • newdungeonhype
  • ilovexp
  • METEORBLAST
  • shellgrind
  • summertime
  • 2NEWABILITIES
  • UPDATE22
  • UPDATE21
  • EGGHUNT2020
  • UPDATE20
  • hi
  • update19
  • UPDATE18
  • junglerevamp
  • icecold
  • update16
  • winterishere
  • peppermints
  • update15
  • evenmorexp
  • autumn
  • experienceboost2
  • experienceboost
  • pumpkincarving
  • update12
  • SUNSHINE
  • FEDERATIONGRIND
  • localization
  • blackbelt
  • givemelevels
  • happy4thofjuly
  • update7
  • reepotion
  • endlessmode
  • i<3effects
  • randomeffect
  • anothereffect
  • hypehype
  • pearlhunt
  • ranoutofideas
  • king
  • cavesrevamp
  • newmonstershype
  • bossanubis
  • newdungeon
  • desertcactus
  • officialrelease
  • update1
  • treasure
  • freecoins
  • ilovesales
  • beefy
  • bestcostume
  • purehealth
  • trueninja
  • puredamage
  • stronk
  • sinistereerie
  • ilovegold
  • goldrush
  • candyquest
  • yummycandy
  • SUMMERPART2
  • update8
  • i<3storage
  • extrastorage
  • 10storage
  • ilovexmas
  • BANKSLOTS
  • hugeupdatesoon
  • SPRINGTIME
  • THANKSFORPLAYING
  • freestorage
  • newabilities
  • freepotion2
  • randompotion
  • anotherpotion
  • alien
  • i<3levels
  • updatesoon
  • update2
  • sugarquest
  • levelup
  • freelevel
  • EASTER2020
  • FREECOSMETIC
  • DREGGONSBREATH
  • questskips2
  • questskips
  • ONEYEAR
  • millionmembers
  • LIVEOPS
  • i<3candycorn

How to redeem codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Also Read

The code redemption window for Treasure Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Launch Roblox Treasure Quest and click on the Twitter logo to the right side of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the textbox that appears. Press the checkmark button to redeem the code and receive the reward.

Edited by Sabine Algur
