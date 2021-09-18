Roblox Treasure Quest codes (September 2021)

Roblox Treasure Quest is a dungeon crawler roleplaying game with plenty of space to explore.
The objective of Roblox Treasure Quest is to defeat enemies, collect weapons and armor and become the strongest. A higher level means more dungeons to take on and more incredible items to discover.
There are a few active promotional codes for Roblox Treasure Quest as of September 2021, with even more that have expired. This is good news for players as more codes will probably be available in the future.
Codes for Roblox Treasure Quest (September 2021)
Active codes
- SECRET: Redeem this code for a Gold Potion.
- SHOPUPDATE: Redeem this code for a Speed Potion.
- blizmid: Redeem this code for an Avalanche weapon.
Expired Codes
There are so many expired codes for Roblox Treasure Quest. Consequently, the rewards will not be added below, but stay tuned in case the codes are activated again and added to the list above.
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH
- VACATION
- SUMMERTIME2021
- TQ2YEARS
- 300MILLIONVISITS
- SUPERSUNNY
- MINESHAFT
- UPDATEHYPE
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY
- HAPPYEASTER2021
- REWRITE3
- REWRITE2
- REWRITE1
- THANKSFOR250M_1
- THANKSFOR250M_2
- KNIGHTMARE
- POISONPRISON
- BOSSFIGHT
- SPOOKY
- HAUNTED
- FRANKENSTEIN
- ABYSS
- DOMINUSGRIND
- samurai
- 2hourluck
- area51
- plzgivemythical
- summerishere
- luckluckluck
- ultimaterarity
- mythicalplz
- imfeelinglucky
- halloweenupdate
- NEWLOBBYHYPE
- brightbeachisback
- shoprevamp
- PROTECTOR
- FIERYFORTRESS
- SCROLLSHYPE
- BIGBOOST
- omgrobots
- coralrevamp
- sewersrevamp
- naughty
- nice
- update14
- luckfordays
- spookyseason
- HYPERFROST
- COCONUT
- PALMTREES
- GHOUL
- ZOMBIE
- DANGERDEPTHS
- NEWGAMEMODE
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED
- XPPOTION
- update10
- update11
- 2hourexp
- ufo
- update9
- newdungeonhype
- ilovexp
- METEORBLAST
- shellgrind
- summertime
- 2NEWABILITIES
- UPDATE22
- UPDATE21
- EGGHUNT2020
- UPDATE20
- hi
- update19
- UPDATE18
- junglerevamp
- icecold
- update16
- winterishere
- peppermints
- update15
- evenmorexp
- autumn
- experienceboost2
- experienceboost
- pumpkincarving
- update12
- SUNSHINE
- FEDERATIONGRIND
- localization
- blackbelt
- givemelevels
- happy4thofjuly
- update7
- reepotion
- endlessmode
- i<3effects
- randomeffect
- anothereffect
- hypehype
- pearlhunt
- ranoutofideas
- king
- cavesrevamp
- newmonstershype
- bossanubis
- newdungeon
- desertcactus
- officialrelease
- update1
- treasure
- freecoins
- ilovesales
- beefy
- bestcostume
- purehealth
- trueninja
- puredamage
- stronk
- sinistereerie
- ilovegold
- goldrush
- candyquest
- yummycandy
- SUMMERPART2
- update8
- i<3storage
- extrastorage
- 10storage
- ilovexmas
- BANKSLOTS
- hugeupdatesoon
- SPRINGTIME
- THANKSFORPLAYING
- freestorage
- newabilities
- freepotion2
- randompotion
- anotherpotion
- alien
- i<3levels
- updatesoon
- update2
- sugarquest
- levelup
- freelevel
- EASTER2020
- FREECOSMETIC
- DREGGONSBREATH
- questskips2
- questskips
- ONEYEAR
- millionmembers
- LIVEOPS
- i<3candycorn
How to redeem codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Launch Roblox Treasure Quest and click on the Twitter logo to the right side of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the textbox that appears. Press the checkmark button to redeem the code and receive the reward.
