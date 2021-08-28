Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond is currently in beta, but players can still jump in and have a blast.

The game, of course, takes place in the Naruto universe. It is an RPG where players can create a character, build up skills, and fight some of the enemies from that universe in Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond.

Even though it is in beta, there are still promotional codes released by the developers. This will help players, old and new, get their character to a powerful level in no time.

Codes for Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond (August 2021)

A boss fight in Naruto RPG Beyond. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a handful of active codes for Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond as of August 2021. Each one provides a different number of free spins. Spins provide players with a random reward, with some being extremely rare to obtain.

Active Codes

ThankU4SupportingMe!: Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins loveuall!: Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins DontSleepOnBeyond!: Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Free Spins MiteWatchBoruto!: Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins BorutoGood?!: Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins SL2!: Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins ShinobiLife2!: Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Free Spins pikapikachu!: Redeem this code for 15 Free Spins

Expired Codes

CarebareBros!: Redeem this code for 15 Free Spins

Redeem this code for 15 Free Spins GmMrespek!: Redeem this code for 15 Free Spins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond

The code redemption screen for Naruto RPG Beyond. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond is a bit different than other Roblox games. That doesn't mean it is difficult, though. First, login to Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond.

Go to the Customization menu and select the option that says KG. This will bring up a text box where you can enter your codes. Copy and paste the code into the text box.

There is no need to hit enter. Once a correct and active Roblox Naruto RPG Beyond code is placed into the text box, it will recognize it and redeem it automatically. The reward will be given to you with no further action needed.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod