Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure tasks players with traveling the sea and using a map to find treasure.

The game has an extremely simple concept, but can be as intricate as a Roblox player chooses it to be. Players have to build their boat and set sail to find the elusive treasure within Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure.

In order to build that boat, players need to use blocks. They don't come easily, though. There are some codes that can help with that and provide valuable resources in Roblox Built a Boat for Treasure.

Codes for Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure (August 2021)

A boat in Build a Boat for Treasure (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Be a big f00t print: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks hi: Redeem this code for 5 Gold

Redeem this code for 5 Gold Squid Army: Redeem this code for 22x Ice, 22x Gold

Redeem this code for 22x Ice, 22x Gold =D: Redeem this code for 5 Gold

Redeem this code for 5 Gold =P: Redeem this code for 5 Gold

Redeem this code for 5 Gold chillthrill709 was here: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks fuzzy friend?: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks Lurking Legend: Redeem this code for free blocks

Expired Codes

GGGOOOAAALLL: Redeem this code for a Football

Redeem this code for a Football Free gifts: Redeem this code for a bunch of free gifts

Redeem this code for a bunch of free gifts 1B: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks voted code: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks Lurking Code: Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block

Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block 1M Likes: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks Big F00t Print: Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks

Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks The Sasquatch?: Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block

Redeem this code for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block Fireworks: Redeem this code for free blocks

Redeem this code for free blocks 2M members: Redeem this code for free Blocks

Redeem this code for free Blocks Hatched code: Redeem this code for Cookie Wheels

Redeem this code for Cookie Wheels Happy Easter: Redeem this code for Balloons, Candy, & Cake

Redeem this code for Balloons, Candy, & Cake TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE: Redeem this code for a Green Treasure Chest

Redeem this code for a Green Treasure Chest BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!!: Redeem this code for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake

Redeem this code for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake The Yeti: Redeem this code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks

Redeem this code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks Cold Feet: Redeem this code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks

Redeem this code for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks 500M Visits: Redeem this code for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks

Redeem this code for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks Veterans Day: Redeem this code for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks

To redeem these codes in Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure, log in and click on the Treasure Chest button on the right side of the screen. Then click on the Gear icon, copy and paste the code into the text box, and hit Redeem to claim your reward.

Edited by R. Elahi