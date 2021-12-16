Roblox One Piece Rose codes (December 2021)

Roblox One Piece Rose is a fantastic recreation of what it would be like to live the life of a pirate like in the anime and manga One Piece. Players can fight bandits, collect Beli, and even find delicious devil fruit.

Like most Roblox games, One Piece Rose has codes that can be redeemed for in-game rewards like Beli, race spins, and experience boosts. Here’s a list of active Roblox One Piece Rose codes.

Roblox One Piece Rose: All working codes for the month of December 2021

The experience boost timer after using a code (Image via Roblox)

As of December 2021, these are the only active codes for Roblox One Piece Rose. The codes are as follows:

!Code UPD3 : Redeem for a x2 XP boost, and also 15,000 Beli

: Redeem for a x2 XP boost, and also 15,000 Beli !Code Update2Out : Redeem for 5 Race Spins, and also 10,000 Beli

: Redeem for 5 Race Spins, and also 10,000 Beli !Code BackUp : Redeem for 5 hours x2 XP boost, and also 8,000 Beli

: Redeem for 5 hours x2 XP boost, and also 8,000 Beli !Code 10k Likes : Redeem for 30 min x2 XP boost, and also 5,000 Beli

: Redeem for 30 min x2 XP boost, and also 5,000 Beli !Code Update1 : Redeem for x3 hours XP boost, 10 Race Spins and also 40,000 Beli

: Redeem for x3 hours XP boost, 10 Race Spins and also 40,000 Beli !Code King Of Races : Redeem for 5 Race Spins

: Redeem for 5 Race Spins !Code SoSorry : Redeem for an exp or XP boost and also 5,000 Beli

: Redeem for an exp or XP boost and also 5,000 Beli !Code FreeRelease: Redeem for an XP boost

There are quite a few codes for One Piece Rose this time around. While Beli is great to have as a new player, the most valuable rewards are the free experience boosts. These will exponentially increase the experience a player gains.

How to redeem codes for Roblox One Piece Rose

How redeeming codes in One Piece Rose works (Image via Sportskeeda)

Roblox One Piece Rose has an in-game code redemption system similar to most Roblox games. However, its implementation is slightly different. Players can follow these steps to redeem codes in One Piece Rose:

Step 1: Open the chat box in the top-left corner. Select the chat icon if it’s closed.

Step 2: Type in the code in the empty chat box. They are also case-sensitive, so a capital letter should be typed as such.

Step 3: Hit Enter to redeem the code.

One Piece Rose doesn’t have a confirmation sound or message, so players will have to double-check their inventory to ensure the code works. For example, the timer for boosts is located in the bottom-left.

