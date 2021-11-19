Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes (November 2021)

Roblox Bitcoin Miner has players doing exactly what is advertised: mining for the popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoins.

To be fair, it isn’t real, but Bitcoin Miner still attempts to simulate the experience. Players can set up generators, shelves for their GPUs, and decorate their very own Bitcoin-mining setup. Pretending to mine Bitcoin still takes time and effort though. Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes can help cut down on work.

All valid Roblox Bitcoin Miner Codes for the month of November 2021

As of November 2021, only a handful of codes are still valid and working for Bitcoin Miner. Redeem them for a 50 million visits card, a level, and a new sand plot. The Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes are as follows:

50Mil : Redeem this code to receive 50M visits card (requires being level 500 to redeem)

: Redeem this code to receive 50M visits card (requires being level 500 to redeem) FreeLvl : Redeem this code to receive +1 level

: Redeem this code to receive +1 level sandfloor: Redeem this code for a sand plot

Redeem these Roblox Bitcoin Miner codes before they expire—especially the “50Mil” and “FreeLvl” codes. If you’re stuck on level 499, the “FreeLvl” code can be used strategically to gain your 500th level.

How to redeem Roblox Bitcoin Miner Codes

Use your smartphone to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Despite only having a few codes to redeem in Bitcoin Miner, they’re still worth using. Here’s how to redeem codes in Bitcoin Miner:

Step 1: In the bottom-right corner, you will see what appears to be the very top of a smartphone. Select it. In doing so, it does reveal itself to be a smartphone.

Step 2: One of the apps in the bottom-left is labeled “Codes.”

Step 3: On the code redemption screen, type in a valid Roblox Bitcoin Miner code.

Step 4: Select “Redeem” and enjoy your free gifts.

All expired Roblox Bitcoin Miner Codes for the month of November

Some codes used to offer free boosts (Image via Roblox)

Sadly, Roblox Bitcoin Miner has quite a long list of expired codes. The worst part is missing out on all the boosts that players could have taken advantage of. They arguably have the most value, considering boosts are bought with Robux. The expired Bitcoin Miner codes are as follows:

PlantFence : Redeem this code to receive x3 hedge

: Redeem this code to receive x3 hedge FreeCrate : Redeem this code to receive a free Crate

: Redeem this code to receive a free Crate LongBoost : Redeem this code to receive 4x Boost

: Redeem this code to receive 4x Boost MoreBoosts : Redeem this code to receive a Super Mining boost

: Redeem this code to receive a Super Mining boost PowerBoost : Redeem this code to receive a Super Mining boost

: Redeem this code to receive a Super Mining boost FreeBoost : Redeem this code to receive a Star boost

: Redeem this code to receive a Star boost Patch : Redeem this code to receive a free crate

: Redeem this code to receive a free crate PHASE3 : Redeem this code to receive a free crate

: Redeem this code to receive a free crate HeadStar : Redeem this code to receive a handful of Stars

: Redeem this code to receive a handful of Stars JustStone : Redeem this code to receive a +1 Carved Stone

: Redeem this code to receive a +1 Carved Stone PHASE2 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts D_ave43 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts CyberNoob17327 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts kemkenn4433 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts Xmennix063 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts vini146br181 : Redeem this code for free gifts

: Redeem this code for free gifts D_ave43 : Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins

: Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins CyberNoob17327 : Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins

: Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins vini146br181 : Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins

: Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins kemkenn4433 : Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins

: Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins Xmennix063: Redeem this code to receive premium Coins, Cash & Bitcoins

Since these Bitcoin Miner codes have expired, any attempt to redeem them is futile. In the future, when new codes are released, redeem them immediately.

