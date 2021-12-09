Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (December 2021)

Being the owner of a famous food establishment in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 takes so much work. It's tough keeping customers happy, especially when food is involved.

New players start at the bottom of the ladder and have to work extra hard to rise above other restaurants. But some of that work can be mitigated by the use of Roblox codes. This article lists all Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes currently available.

All Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 working codes for December 2021

Listed below are all the codes that are valid and working in December 2021. Players are advised to redeem each one immediately.

The codes are as follows:

presents : Redeem for 20 Diamonds.

: Redeem for 20 Diamonds. light it up : Redeem for free Wireframe Light decoration.

: Redeem for free Wireframe Light decoration. ocean : Redeem for a free Dolphin item.

: Redeem for a free Dolphin item. razorfishgaming: Redeem for 250 Cash.

Players should note that they can get free Diamonds from the above code. Diamonds are arguably the most valuable items that players can receive from these codes. These can be traded for fabulous decorations.

Free restaurant decorations are also valuable considering they could possibly become rare when the codes expire.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Items available for purchase using Diamonds (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you’ve never redeemed a code in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2, whether you’re a new or experienced player, it’s done with the in-game code redemption system. But the menu can be easily missed.

Here’s how you redeem codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2:

Step 1: Select the Shop icon along the bottom of the screen, which is represented by the shopping cart. Note: The Shop won’t appear until after you’ve opened your restaurant.

Step 2: In the top left corner, there is a YouTube icon, followed by “Codes.” Select the YouTube logo to open the code redemption menu.

Step 3: Now type in a valid Restaurant Tycoon 2 code to redeem it. They are case-sensitive, so a capital letter should be capitalized.

What is Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2?

Players wishing to play the part of a chef and famous restaurant owner will quickly find the appeal of Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2. It simulates the experience, albeit in Roblox’s own unique way. Customers show up, the player takes their order, and can earn a reputation and money for doing a good job.

