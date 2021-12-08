Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes (December 2021)

There’s no end to the zombies in Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon. The unholy onslaught goes on for as long as you can survive.

To increase the chances you’ll still be alive for the next wave, try using Roblox codes. They can be redeemed for free rewards like money. And since money is necessary for buying items and base upgrades, they’re worth using. Here’s every Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon code available.

Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon: All valid codes for December 2021

As of December 2021, Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon is lacking a fair bit in the codes department. The below code should still be redeemed:

REMASTER1: Redeem this code to receive $10,000 free Cash

While the list is admittedly very short for this month, Zombie Defense Tycoon has a few alternative ways to earn prizes. Here’s what you do:

Like the game on Roblox and join the Zood Studios group for $20,000 free Cash

Follow @ZoodStudios on Twitter, enter your username, and win $40,000 free cash

Cash is a big part of Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon, so it’s worth collecting as much as possible. This is especially true for new players, considering the stakes are much higher.

How to redeem Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes

Redeem codes with the Codes menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

In order to redeem codes in Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon and earn free rewards, users have to use the in-game code redemption system. The same goes for players who want to verify their username if they follow Zood Studios on Twitter.

Log into Roblox, launch Zombie Defense Tycoon, and follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, you’ll see several translucent menu icons. Pick the Codes button.

Step 2: To redeem a code, type it into the empty text box at the top of the menu, then select Enter.

Step 3: To verify your username after following Zood Studios on Twitter, type your username in the empty text box at the bottom of the menu. Select Enter.

What is Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon?

Zombie Defense Tycoon tosses gamers into a world full of zombies. The goal is to survive every wave of zombies, using various items at your disposal like guns, melee weapons, and turrets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Zombies also carry around money that can be collected and traded for new additions to your base, new weapons, and even vehicles.

Edited by Ravi Iyer